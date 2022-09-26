The Monday Roundup: 15-minute cities, housing, media muzzled, and more

Welcome to the week.

Here are the most notable stories our writers and readers came across in the past seven days…

Throttle kids in So Cal: The city of Carlsbad, California is another place that is grappling with new traffic safety concerns related to kids (and others) on electric bikes. (Bicycle Retailer & Industry News)

Right-on-red ban: A bill proposed in Washington D.C. aimed at improving cycling would ban right-turns on red for drivers and allow bike riders to slow-and-go. Seems fair! (The Washingtonian)

Was that really necessary?: Size inclusion activist Marley Blonsky has put together a helpful guide on what to say — and what not to say — when you pass someone on a ride. (All Bodies on Bikes)

Buses are like parks: There have been mixed results in mode shift behaviors in places where public transit has been made free. It’s also not surprising at all that researchers found the impact of free fares is stronger in places with excellent transit service. (Euronews.next)

Beyond Paris: Having seen the light by transforming Paris into a cycling city, the French government will expand its bike infrastructure initiative into rural areas with a $250 million investment. (Reuters)

That scary video: A video of a child nearly being hit by a driver while in a crosswalk has made headlines and spurred a debate over traffic safety (and lack of accountability for the driver!). (ABC News)

Good money after bad: If US DOT Sec Pete Buttigieg allows “Reconnecting Community” grant funds to go to projects like the I-5 Rose Quarter —which will widen a freeway — it would seriously undermine the credibility of the entire program. (Streetsblog USA)

Charter reform: The “winner takes all” form of elections favored by City Commissioner Mingus Mapps is very likely to reduce the number of housing units built, says an authority on getting more housing units built. (Sightline)

15 minutes of fame: The pandemic seems to have thrust the oldie-but-goodie concept of “15 minute cities” back into the forefront and it couldn’t come at a better time. (Bloomberg)

House humans, not cars: It’s a watershed moment for all humans as California has passed a bill that will remove parking minimums! And it’s the home state of Donald Shoup — the man who started it all with his seminal book, “The High Cost of Free Parking”. (Mother Jones)

Muzzled: A cycling journalist says he’s been targeted by the UCI (world governing body of bike racing) and barred from the World Championships event because of his critical reporting on a World Tour team owner and UCI commissioner with ties to Russia. (The Guardian)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week!