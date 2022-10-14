Weekend Event Guide: Pumpkin ride, Chris King Open House, and more

Sunset in Yachats, Oregon. Snapped this on a ride down the coast with the Arthritis Foundation in September 2013.

Who’s ready for the weekend? We hope you find cool stuff on your adventures, like this amazing sunset on the Oregon Coast from a few years back.

Saturday, October 15th

Sauvie Island Corn Maze and Pumpkin Pick Ride – 8:30 am at Arbor Lodge Coffee (N)

Join Lily Karabaic and friends for a jaunt to beautiful Sauvie Island for some ol’ fashioned fall fun. This is a great opportunity to explore this quintessential Portland route with a group so it doesn’t feel as daunting. More info here.

PSU Farmers Market Ride – 10:00 am (various locations in SE)

This has become a classical local weekly ride. You’ll find friendly faces and a relaxed, social pace — and get some shopping done! More info here.

Chris King Open House – 11:00 am to 4:00 pm at Chris King HQ (NW Industrial Area)

It’s the perfect time of year to dream of your dream bike and there’s no better place to do it than this custom builder show. You’ll see the best in the business and get to ask questions about their latest innovations and creations. More info here.

Sunday, October 16th

Cyclocross Crusade Race #2 – All day at Portland International Raceway (N)

The Cyclocross Crusade returns to Portland for stop #2 and it happens at the iconic Heron Lakes course. Get ready for the epic run-ups and a hometown vibe that makes this venue a favorite of many. More info here.

Explore the 20s Greenway with JennaBikes – 11:00 am at Guilder (NE)

Bicycling evangelist and social media star Jenna Phillips (@JennaBikes on TikTok) wants to help you navigate the 20s neighborhood greenway like a pro. Join her and find out that, yes, she actually is that nice and fun IRL. More info here.

Bike Theft Recovery Workshop – 4:00 pm at Ladd Circle (SE)

There’s a strong community of bike theft recovery activists who share skills and resources to track down stolen rigs. Come out and learn how they do it and how you can help out. More info here.

