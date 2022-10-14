Student remains hospitalized after alleged hit-and-run near Jefferson High School

Screengrab of GoFundMe page for Trina.

The family of a Portland high school student says their daughter was severely injured by a driver while walking in the Piedmont neighborhood.

It happened Tuesday night October 11th around 6:30 pm near the intersection of North Commercial and Killingsworth. This location is on the same block as Jefferson High School and a Multnomah County Library branch. It’s a busy intersection with a transit stop and bulbed-out curb on one corner.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by a friend of the family, the victim (named Trina), was walking near the intersection when a drunk driver allegedly hit her with their car and then fled the scene. Trina is still in the hospital with major injuries, including head trauma that has made it hard for her to speak.

A story from KPTV says the alleged driver has been found and arrested by the PPB and now faces multiple charges.

N Killingsworth and Commercial looking east.

“This incident has not only caused our family psychological stress,” the family wrote on GoFundMe, “but has also brought on a financial burden.” They are hoping to raise at least $10,000 to offset medical expenses.

“I’m so upset that something like this happened in a school zone,” shared Celia Orduna, a family friend who is organizing the GoFundMe. “What truly scares me is that school events happen so late in the evening I wish they had some kind of of street supports in those areas on nights like this when there are students coming and going in the street. It’s scary!”

Orduna says Trina is doing well and is expected to recover.

This is a tragedy and we are sad and frustrated that our neighborhoods continue to be regularly impacted by reckless drivers.

If you are able, please consider supporting this family. Find out more at the GoFundMe page.