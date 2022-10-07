Weekend Event Guide: Warehouse sales, Cyclocross Crusade, and more

A photo from the 2019 Cyclocross Crusade opening event. (Photo: Drew Coleman)

Who’s ready for the weekend? Here’s our hand-picked selection of the best rides and events coming your way. For more suggestions, see the BikePortland Calendar.

Saturday, October 8th

Vvolt E-bikes Warehouse Sale – 9:00 am – 1:00 pm at Vvolt HQ (SE)

It’s Vvolt’s first-ever warehouse sale! One day only, save up to $700 off MSRP on demos, customer returns, and cosmetically imperfect electric bikes. Every Vvolt ebike on hand will be at least $300 off list price, and select bikes will be discounted further. More info here.

Showers Pass Warehouse Sale – 9:00 am – 1:00 pm at Showers Pass (SE)

Stock up for when the rain finally comes at the famous Showers Pass Warehouse Sale, which is back in person this year! This sale is held outdoors. (And it’s right next to the Vvolt sale, so who knows what you might end up with.) More info here.

PBOT Maintenance Operations Career Day – 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at Kerby Yard (N)

If more bicycle riders worked on PBOT crews, we’d get cleaner, safer bikeways. So apply! They’re hiring! (Event also happens same time and place on Sunday) More info here.

Overlook Neighborhood Ride – 10:00 am – 1:00 pm at The Stacks Coffeehouse (N)

Join ride leader and Overlook Neighborhood Association transportation chair Nic Cota for this beginner-friendly, family-friendly social ride that stays under a few miles within the neighborhood. More info here.

Sunday, October 9th

Cyclocross Crusade Race #1 – All day at Rainier High School (Rainier, WA)

Get ready, because it’s Cyclocross Crusade season, and the first race is this Sunday. Hosted by the Oregon Bicycle Racing Association at the classic and beautiful Rainier High School course. More info here.

Sandy Ridge Dig Day – 9:00 am – 2:00 pm at Sandy Ridge MTB Trail System (Sandy). Help get the Sandy Ridge mountain bike trail back in good shape after a busy summer season. More info here.

Bikes and Film Cameras Night Right – 5:30 pm at Location TBA

Do you like shooting film and riding bikes? Connect with folks who share that passion on this ride lead by Shawn Granton of the Urban Adventure League. More info here.



