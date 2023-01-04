Traffic calming installed outside violence-plagued high school

The City of Portland has installed a novel set of traffic calming tools on North Commercial Avenue outside of Jefferson High School. The move comes in response to a spate of violence on the street that involved students.
In October we reported on an alleged hit-and-run at Commercial and Killingsworth that left a student injured and in the hospital. Later that same week, on October 18th, two students were injured in a shooting on the same street right outside the school. Then on November 14th, another student was injured in a shooting. In all three of these cases, the aggressors were driving a car on Commercial Avenue.
In what appears to be an attempt to calm violence by drivers, the Portland Bureau of Transportation has installed five sets of plastic curbs and wands between North Killingsworth and Alberta streets. They are rectangular in shape and vary in size. In three locations on the south end of the block, they are installed on both sides of the streets and create such a narrow opening that drivers can pass in only one direction at a time. The idea is that the fear of hitting these flexible plastic posts and curbs will make it less likely that drivers will speed to and from the school’s main entrance.
Stepping back a bit, this is another example of Portland using street designs to tamp down vehicle-based violence. Last summer Mayor Ted Wheeler announced a Safer Summer PDX program that included $2.4 million for, “place-based investments… to address environmental factors conducive to gun violence.” Wheeler’s emergency declaration on gun violence stated, “We will be expanding place-based interventions in neighborhoods that are caught in the crossfire of gun violence… interventions could include increased lighting, traffic diversion…”
Wheeler’s embrace of traffic-related interventions was in many ways a validation of former Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s efforts to find alternatives to armed police officers. Back in September, Hardesty helped usher in this new era of enforcement with the opening of a large public plaza in the Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood that was built on a former slip lane that had a notorious history of vehicle-based violence.
I’ve asked PBOT for additional details about the Jefferson High project and will update this post as soon as I hear back.
Needs more big round concrete planters so the wands aren’t just an idle threat to the average pickup/SUV! Or put Jersey barriers perpendicular to the curb, sticking out into the middle of the bollard zones.
I was thinking the same thing. Planters would be nice for aesthetics too.
Good idea. Reasonable *pilot* implementation. Needs to be eventually (hopefully soon) be changed to permanent structures; would use concrete planters and actually use them as garden space for students and neighbors to dabble in.
Any chance we get to (re)introduce people to Nature is a step toward furthering compassion and Love; and that’s what we really need.
Seems like Jefferson students have been the victims of traffic violence, and I fear that the headline unintentionally suggests that students have been the cause, and at the high school itself. It seems that the streets are violence-plagued, rather than Jeff. The language in stories about Powell emphasized the problems with the roads and traffic violence, not Cleveland.
This is just more absurdity by the city of Portland, its failed leaders such as Joanne Hardesty and an out of touch, clueless leadership at PPS (Gudalupe Guerrero) that only cares about virtue signaling racial and social justice. How are plastic wands going to stop bullets? There were SIX shootings at/near Portland public schools in 2022 and all we get is plastic sticks? Kids of ALL colors and backgrounds cannot reach their potential if they are unsafe in our schools.
What a terrible joke this city had become. Remember Jefferson is not the only school where shootings have occurred.
We need to have School Resource Officers (SRO’s) returned to our schools. Criminals now know that there will no longer be consequences for violence involving our children. Without an adequately staffed and functioning police department our community will never be safe. Our kids, teachers and school staff deserve to be protected. Plastic sticks ain’t the answer.
https://www.wweek.com/news/schools/2022/12/13/school-shootings-are-on-the-rise-in-portland/
When have SROs ever stopped school shootings? Maybe we could invest half our city budget in the police force so they can stand by idly when the next school shooting happens.
if shooters are driving stolen cars, or destroyed meth zombie cars, why would they care if they run over some plastic wands?