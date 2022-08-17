Tuesday: Two serious collisions, two crosswalks, one half-mile apart

Tuesday was another day that illustrated how Portland has a long way to go to make its streets — even one with a much-heralded recent investment — safe for people not inside cars. Even on Southeast Hawthorne, where the Portland Bureau of Transportation recently completed a major project billed by Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty as a significant upgrade in pedestrian safety, we see that the consequences of car-dominance are no match for a few median islands, signs and paint.
Portlander Nicole Funke shared on Twitter that she was “pretty beat up” after being hit while walking in the new crosswalk on Hawthorne at 38th. “Been a pedestrian for 38 years and finally got got by a Volkswagen while crossing Hawthorne. The driver took PBOT’s fancy new zebra crossing as a suggestion, I guess.”
As BikePortlanders know, PBOT completed a major renovation of Hawthorne billed in large part as an upgrade to pedestrian safety in November 2021. While I think the new street design (in photos below) has tamed drivers significantly, it’s clear that risks remain. I don’t have more details on what led up to Nicole’s collision, but I’ll update the post if/when I hear more.
Also yesterday, just a half-mile south of Hawthorne on SE Powell Blvd, we learned from local news coverage that a 15-year-old person riding a bicycle was hit and very seriously injured while crossing SE Powell at 45th. KATU says the victim has “life-threatening” injuries. We can see from KATU’s photos that the car driver was operated a large SUV and headed eastbound when the collision occurred. There’s significant front-end damage to the vehicle so the person must have either been driving at a high rate of speed and/or slammed into a curb.
The location is adjacent to Creston Park. There’s a neighborhood greenway route just one block west at 43rd. A BikePortland reader heard about Tuesday’s crash and told us they filed an official complaint about the 43rd Ave crossing in January 2021. Their main concern was “lack of visibility of cyclists at the intersection”. The complaint has worked its way through PBOT’s process and they plan to install bike boxes on 43rd and 42nd (its an offset crossing) sometime this summer. It’s unclear if our readers concerns are directly related to what happened to the bicycle rider yesterday.
SE Powell is a state highway and owned/managed by the Oregon Department of Transportation from SE 99th east to the city limits. The crossing where the person was hit Tuesday is under the City of Portland’s jurisdiction and was first identified in the PBOT’s 2007 Inner Powell Blvd Streetscape Plan (right).
We hope the victim will make a full recovery, but in my experience when the Portland Police Bureau says “life-threatening” they really mean it.
These are just some of the collisions that have happened recently as Portland remains a hostage to dangerous drivers and street designs that don’t do enough to reign them in.
Crosswalks by PBOT are deadly designs.. these two videos are me crossing on foot in clear light, and I’m six feet tall walking a bike in the last 2 days..I send PBOT hundreds of videos like this and they change very little.
https://youtu.be/ss6e2jFuFkw
https://youtu.be/J9oEEXsYqLc
Emails them as much as possible
safe@portlandoregon.gov
Call 311 and ask to speak with Chris Warner , head of PBOT
Hey, all that interesection needs is a ‘Slow the Flock Down” sign and its all good! This is obviously an education issue /s
Further down Willamette, you just literally wont get motorists to stop for you. Of course, no safety infrastructure exists.
I want PBOT to install speed bumps before and after every crosswalk.
This is terrible. I used to live directly in front of a crosswalk on Belmont and would see drivers plow through all day when people were in the crosswalk. I’ve seen kids taking every precaution when crossing by themselves and still come with inches of being struck.
Question–Once you start to step off the curb at a typical crosswalk (marked or not) you’re crossing and cars have to stop for you until you get all the way across to the other side. But when a median island is installed, as in the Hawthorne case, once you get to that, are cars legally free to not stop until you step out from the median island?
I don’t know the answer, but in my experience (and in Joe’s videos) it seems like that’s what many drivers think (and of course some don’t stop even after you step out). The law SHOULD be that the median island doesn’t make the pedestrian go through the process of stepping into the roadway twice.
Also, there are “Stop here for pedestrians” signs at the curbs of the Hawthorne crossing. Maybe those should be added at the median as well.
qqq,
The law is that other people have to be able to come to a stop once they see you make motion to cross. You can’t just pop into the road and have the law on your side. Also, yes, the median is considered another road, so every time you step away/off from it, the law refreshes itself.
Thanks, Jonathan. That answers my question completely about whether the law refreshes itself at a median island. It’s unfortunate in a way–if there’s no median island, everyone has to stop for you once you step off the curb at the corner, but with the median island, you have to go through that twice, meaning in heavy traffic you might get stuck on the island for some time. I’d still take the added safety provided by the island, though.
Thanks for covering this. The article says that SE Powell will “soon be officially transferred to PBOT’s jurisdiction”, but I believe jurisdictional transfer is currently in the works only for Powell from I-205 east to the city limits, not for the section west of 205 where this crash was.
Ugh. Yes. I should have been more careful there David. Yes, PBOT already manages it from 99th west and ODOT has it from 99th east. Will edit to clarify.
Wait that’s confusing if PBOT manages Powell west of 99th why would ODOT have had a say about removing the bike lane from 26th in exchange for a crossing and light at 28th and why is it still listed as ODOT maintained by PBOT?
https://pdx.maps.arcgis.com/home/item.html?id=322fb44af46e48de9345dd491f5dc437
Proof that paint and plastic wands aren’t enough. Sad that these people suffered and many more will too.
Powell has proven itself a consistent issue, there was the hit and run very close to 45th, and I don’t believe it’s been a full year since the last 2 fatalities (that I recall) between 39th and Milwaukie. The apparent requirement for action to hinge on a complaint is a sickening disappointment.
No part of Powell Boulevard is currently owned or managed by Portland.
Getting “pretty beat up” and suffering “life-threatening injuries” are both bad. I think it would be fair to say one is less bad than the other. The differences in street design between Hawthorne and Powell could reasonably be said to account for one crash nearly killing someone and the other apparently not.
Instead the article suggests Hawthorne and Powell have comparable “dangerous street design,” which glosses over significant differences that may have made a tremendous difference in outcomes for the folks who suffered these crashes.
Certainly true that both streets could, and should, be better.
Vision Zero does not seek to eliminate all crashes rather it focuses on using infrastructure and policy to eliminate crashes that cause serious injury or death. Perhaps we should wait to see how severe the Hawthorne crash was before condemning bog-standard median island crosswalks as examples of PBOT’s “dangerous street design” or “deadly” infrastructure [in comments].
PS: And before anyone @s me please know that I posted extensive details here about how other nations with low traffic deaths have safer crosswalk designs than those use on Hawthorne.
Hawthorne can be harrowing. Every time I bike there I have to remind myself to take the lane, because when I don’t—and sometimes even when I do—drivers creep past me, sometimes within inches. This despite the fact that I am almost always going 20mph, the posted speed limit, or a bit over it. It’s maddening.