My impressions and photos of changes to SE Hawthorne

Posted by on December 1st, 2021 at 1:34 pm

Looking northeast from 37th onto Hawthorne.
(Photos: Taylor Griggs/BikePortland)

Thanks to a recently-completed project to Hawthorne Blvd, the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) says the busy southeast Portland street should be a safe haven for people to walk and window shop in relative peace from drivers and their cars.

I can practically catch the music from the Hawthorne Theatre if I stand on my front porch, so I took a stroll down the street this morning to check things out. Here’s what I saw:

This project has been controversial because even though it includes elements that should be beneficial to people on foot, PBOT decided against adding a bike lane. Clearly, some bikers still use the street anyway, but since there’s parking on both sides of the street, it’s a little chaotic during busy hours. But one thing I’ve already noticed is that bicycle users benefit from the improved crosswalk visibility just as much as people walking.

During the busy afternoon and early evening, crowds of people walking on the street seem to encourage drivers to make sure they’re paying attention to crosswalks. Solo walkers probably still have to be more alert to make sure they’re visible, since some drivers are used to breezing through crosswalks if they don’t immediately see someone wanting to cross.

Biketown station at 34th and Hawthorne.

Hawthorne is populated with Biketown racks, and I can imagine someone visiting from out of town or doing holiday shopping wanting to rent one of the bikes so they can move up and down the street a little faster than they would be going on foot. This is a scenario in which Hawthorne could really benefit from a bike lane — people who aren’t hearty Portland cyclists might not be familiar with the greenway system, and could miss out on some of the shops and restaurants if they’re not seeing them while they ride by.

At 33rd and Hawthorne.

One area that concerned me is on 33rd Ave, where there are curb ramps leading onto the street but no crosswalk. I saw people crossing there anyway, but without big yellow pedestrian crossing signs and a concrete island, it seemed like a bit of a risky move.

And crosswalks are a lot less useful if there’s a car idling right on top of them! Like this shot at 36th…

Please don’t be this person.

I think we’ll have a better sense of how it all works as everyone gets used to the updated crosswalks on Hawthorne, but most people seem pretty comfortable crossing already. This is a street with a lot of stop-and-start car traffic, especially during rush hour, so it’s harder for drivers to speed even if they wanted to — although certainly not impossible.

That being said, all the on-street car parking makes it pretty difficult for cyclists to get through, even though they can take advantage of the improved crosswalk visibility that makes it safer to cross the street on bike and foot. The only time I feel comfortable biking on Hawthorne is during quiet hours when I don’t have to worry about being tailed by an annoyed driver in a hurry to get to the Fred Meyer.

Since those quiet moments are few and far between, I’ll stick to the nearby greenways when I’m cycling. But when I’m out walking, the street definitely feels like a better place to take a leisurely stroll. Thanks for all your feedback on my last article. I hope these photos help give folks who haven’t been out there yet a better sense of what it’s like.

Alex
Guest
Alex

wow. looks like shit

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Clem Fandango
Guest
Clem Fandango

Someone needs to invent a "crosswalk cam" like a red light cam, that automatically sends a ticket to any driver who enters the crosswalk while someone is in it. Just happened to me this morning. I know the bi… err… lady saw me, she just did that "I'm ignoring you cuz I gotta right!" act that garbage people behind the wheel are so fond of.

Who am I kidding, we don't even have red light cams. We don't even have traffic enforcement at all. Drivers can do whatever they want.

Who am I kidding, we don’t even have red light cams. We don’t even have traffic enforcement at all. Drivers can do whatever they want.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
zuckerdog
Subscriber
zuckerdog

I still feel like it was a missed opportunity to include bike lanes along Hawthorne, but as a "hearty" cyclist, I have to admit that it feels a little less nerve racking riding in the street in the new lane configuration. Definitely not for everybody and doesn't achieve the aspirational "8 to 80" goal.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Steve C
Guest
Steve C

comment image
comment image

The islands need bollards sunk into the ground to protect people crossing. Cars can, and do, mount those crossing island curbs. The pole on this crossing at NE Glisan and 78th was shared off TWICE now. PBOT is aware enough of the issue that they cantilever out their crossing sign/beacons now. If they don't trust motorist to not destroy a metal post, they shouldn't consider them safe enough for pedestrians either.

https://montavilla.net/2021/04/27/crossing-beacon-destroyed-again/

https://montavilla.net/2021/04/27/crossing-beacon-destroyed-again/

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
13 hours ago
Bjorn
Guest
Bjorn

Geez that island has a curb cut to help cars drive right up onto it!!!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
12 hours ago
D2
Guest
D2

If you hit that side of the island you've already screwed up pretty hard. I imagine they cut that side for cargo trucks that botch the turn.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

And you certainly wouldn't want to hit it on a bicycle! Sorry, but as a cyclist willing to use the full road as necessary, I really do not like all the new hardscape.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Suburban
Guest
Suburban

If you choose to not “take” a lane of traffic on your bicycle, you just “gave away” quite a huge amount of high quality pavement to others who are happy to use it.
If there are particular thresholds of perceived safety you need to overcome to operate your bicycle on a city street, you just added layers of blockage your regular use of that street: blockages you require groups of others to understand and then address to your satisfaction before using your street!
True, My argument could be seen as “victim blaming”. If you need flatness, pavement, paint, quiet, logic, bollards or blinking lights to confirm use of your vehicle, perhaps vulnerability has been trained into you by the bullying and rudeness of others. Age eight thru eighty, the bollards are between your ears.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
D2
Guest
D2

There did seem to be a higher level of cars driving on Lincoln tonight, so that's something?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Bill Stites
Subscriber
Bill Stites

Overall, much safer vibe on Hawthorne.
I do agree it was a missed opportunity to put in bike lanes, but I’m optimistic that prevailing winds will eventually blow away the parked cars and usher in curbside bike lanes. Reminds me of their Street Fair, where it took them a long time to go carfree – as obvious as it seems now.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
David Hampsten
Guest
David Hampsten

Does it have that "new street" smell?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
