Portland World Naked Bike Ride Photo Gallery

I have no idea how many people showed up to Peninsula Park for the World Naked Bike Ride tonight, but I don’t think people stayed away like organizers had hoped.
The crowd was absolutely massive, and the vibes and spirit folks showed up with were even bigger. It was a perfect summer night to take off all your clothes and ride with a few thousand people.
I didn’t shoot as many photos as usual. Instead, I tried something new and recorded audio interviews with a bunch of people. It was really fun and I had some great conversations with participants, onlookers, and even a bunch of folks who just happened to be at the park celebrating a 21-year-old’s birthday party and were very upset when thousands of naked people descended on their picnic. I’ll share it all as a podcast soon.
One other thing I will mention is that there were a lot of upset drivers out there tonight. This year has been off the charts in terms of people driving through massive group rides. I heard of several people being hit and I personally saw 3-4 drivers gun it through the group. Sigh. That type of thing used to be super rare.
But a handful of angry people are absolutely meaningless to the hundreds of supportive people who came out to cheer on the group, and the thousands of people who rode tonight with smiles on their faces and lots of warm, fuzzy feelings in their hearts.
This was Portland at its finest!
One of the highlights was when the group took over the Blumenauer Bridge, which doesn’t officially open to the public until Sunday morning (today!).
If you are on the ride still, let us know how it’s going! And we’d love to hear your overall impressions of the ride.
Here’s the rest of our gallery:
Contact Jonathan at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.
A ride masterfully crafted for white people. Wow for a place the pushes diversity so hard, this ride ain’t it.
Since you launched the new version of the website, one of the features of photo galleries is either broken or removed: We used to be able to navigate forwards and back through the photos using the arrow keys, but no longer.
I know! We’re working to restore that. Bugs me too and have let out web guy know. Sorry about that.
Am I the only one who questions posting nude pictures of these people. I know there’s no expectation of privacy in public it just feels weird.
No you’re not Aaron. I question it too. I’ve been doing this a long time and my practice is to always take a photo down if someone in the photo requests that I do. I have done that a few times over the years. In general, feelings about this are very mixed… But overall I feel the entire purpose of the ride is to raise awareness and make a statement, and photos posted here are a great way to do that. Thanks for your feedback.
Excellent set of photos in the most challenging setting possible. Thanks for sharing these with us so quickly. I really wanted to be there, but was not willing to suffer this heatwave. Looks like a great turnout, as usual. It is a shame this is not done more often. Maybe next year.
I wish I could have made it to this. Seeing the pictures and reading about it fills me with joy. Thank you for sharing!