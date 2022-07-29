Not much urgency around Portland’s latest ‘Climate Emergency Work Plan’

Last week, Portland City Council moved forward on a work plan to address the climate crisis outlining the “actions Portland can and must take to eliminate carbon emissions by 2050.” This plan emerged from City Council’s 2020 Climate Emergency Declaration, which set new, ambitious emissions reductions targets and reentered Portland’s climate plan to focus on climate justice and equity.
But transportation advocates have largely stayed focused on their own work instead of commenting on this work plan at all, and those who have spoken up aren’t impressed by the vague language in the plan and the lack of dedicated funding for many of the action items in the plan. Adding to the unease are recent pro-freeway expansion Council votes which don’t give the City of Portland much credibility when it comes to climate action.
The Bureau of Planning and Sustainability (BPS), headed by Commissioner Carmen Rubio, led the construction of this work plan, but it’s broken up into multiple categories which involve other City bureaus, especially the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT).
There are nine actions outlined in the work plan’s transportation category. They are as follows:
- Make low-carbon travel options safe, accessible, and convenient for all Portlanders.
- Use equitably designed pricing strategies and parking management to encourage less driving when people and businesses have other travel options.
- Decouple transportation funding from fossil fuels.
- Make low-carbon transportation options more affordable, especially for those who can least afford them.
- Support state and regional vehicle miles traveled reduction policies.
- Make new construction ready for electric vehicle charging.
- Make it easier to use electric vehicles if you can’t charge at home.
- Make freight cleaner.
- Replace petroleum diesel at the pump.
The document explains how the city intends to follow through on these actions, with some explanations more detailed than others.
Many action items are vaguely worded and/or have no dedicated funding.
The description for accomplishing the first item is a good example of this. Here, the document says this action item will be accomplished via “allocation of space on city streets for non-single occupant auto trips, increase funding for infrastructure projects, activation and programs that support more people making more trips by walking, biking and transit.”
Other actions are more straightforward: for example, Portland has a plan in the books to price driving and parking in order to reduce car dependency, which gives a bit more weight to the second action item.
The 2020 Climate Emergency Declaration came right after Mayor Ted Wheeler and then-Portland Bureau of Transportation Commissioner Chloe Eudaly revoked their support for the I-5 Rose Quarter expansion project, which added some legitimacy to their climate action ambitions. Now things are different. Not only did the City recently rejoin the Rose Quarter project, they also unanimously voted to support the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program’s (IBRP) Locally Preferred Alternative just a week before adopting the climate work plan. The IBRP will expand I-5 over the Columbia River and advocates don’t think it will provide the active transportation infrastructure necessary to offset the increased car capacity.
At the July 20th City Council meeting when Council heard public comment about the climate work plan, youth climate activist Liam Castles criticized the commissioners for what he sees as their performative support for climate action that doesn’t have any weight behind it.
“You are voting on my future and the future of every young person in Portland,” Castles said. “Clapping each other on the back for saying you’ll do something about [the climate crisis] only adds insult to injury.”
Wheeler responded to Castles by encouraging him to run for City Council in the future.
The commissioners did agree with critics that even the best-laid plans aren’t meaningful if they aren’t followed by action.
“We have a lot of work ahead, and it will take real substantive action from all of us to make the consequential changes that we did for Portland, for our families and for future generations,” Rubio said.
Current PBOT Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty acknowledged critics by thanking climate activist organizations the Sunrise Movement, Verde and The Street Trust for being good partners “no matter how frustrated they get with us at times.”
While commissioners all agreed to move forward with this plan, they’ll still accept written input until August 24th, when they’ll reconvene on the subject. Commissioners emphasized the ongoing nature of this work and said the plan will continue to evolve as more stakeholders weigh in.
The Pacific Northwest is currently in the midst of a brutal heat wave that has already been linked to the deaths of four Oregonians. Like the work plan says, it’s now or never. The question is whether or not these strong words will be followed up with action, which will require dedicated funding and considerable work on the part of City Council.
Read the full work plan here.
Taylor has been BikePortland’s staff writer since November 2021. She has also written for Street Roots and Eugene Weekly. Contact her at taylorgriggswriter@gmail.com
2022 is almost over and this so-called plan dares to argue that these milquetoast and mostly-unfunded interventions will lead to a 50% drop in production-based emissions in 7 years? The neoliberal hopium in this city is sickening.
PS: A large fraction of the drop in total CO2e emissions on the cited chart were due to the loss of industry in Portland. Exporting our consumption elsewhere is green-washing.
Also notice who their ideas about equity leave out.
Let’s just admit this battle was lost.
Ok, you have said this before,, then What?
Seems like a reasonable stupid position to hold… Species are going extinct, who cares, live with it….Cancer seemed incurable, deal with it..
What an attitude to go through life with.
thank you for saying that, dwk. We didn’t used to agree on much but more so lately.
The Battle for Portland, maybe (but then you should be used to that).
The war is far from lost. I see plenty of reasons for optimism, including the fact that the economics of transition seems to be favorable, meaning we’ll be able to do a lot (and are doing a lot) without resort to coercion or bribery. I have no reason to think that won’t continue and accelerate.
And now there’s signs at the federal level that we’re going to start the bribery.
What Portland does is largely insignificant, so let’s not worry too much about it.
This is beyond pathetic. This is an abdication of any responsible action. Where are the fines for the biggest GHG producers? Where are the car-free areas and heavy truck diesel penalties? Where are the no-idling mandates?
The City Council continues to fail in new and mysterious, yet predictable, ways.
The rest of it is impractical or undesirable for a number of reasons that should be obvious given a minute’s thought, but we do have a no-idling mandate… though enforcement is so gouache these days.
Car-free areas are desirable for a number of reasons that should be obvious given a minute’s thought.
Possibly quite desirable, but impractical in a city like Portland (unless your car free “areas” extend about a block on low traffic streets and still allow cars). And certainly not a climate mitigation.
That said I’d love to hear ideas for a designated car free area bigger than the single block things we’ve been trying that would be popular among stakeholders (i.e. residents and businesses), would enhance the local area (unlike the Transit Mall, which sucked) and would, ideally (apropos to the topic of this story), act as some sort of climate mitigation measure.
They may be desirable, but where?
I’m so tired of these empty words – I want to see actions.
Ban cars just ONE DAY per month from certain roads and dedicate them to bikes and peds. But we can’t even do that b/c some drivers will complain.
Portland city gov’t always does the EASY thing – but never the NECESSARY thing.
Drivers will also ignore or be unaware of the closure and drive on the roads anyway, and then what? And what would actually be achieved?
That is why you block off roads when you close them.
And post flaggers to keep people off.
If we just put some orange barrels around climate change, perhaps we could stop it.
No need to hurry since climate scientists almost unanimously say that we’ve already passed the point of no return. Make what’s coming at you work for you the best you can while you can.