City responds to ADA ramp saga in Portland Heights

The ADA ramp at SW Spring and 16th Streets was torn down Wednesday and will be rebuilt a fourth time. We profiled this corner the day before as an example of ongoing construction problems with new ADA ramp requirements triggered by the Bureau of Environmental Service’s (BES) Goose Hollow Sewer Repair Project.
In addition to the Spring Street ramp (above), the newly built ramp at the corner of SW Montgomery Dr and Roswell Ave was also demolished this week.
BikePortland reached out to BES for help in understanding why these builds have been so problematic. Aaron Abrams, the Community Outreach Program Manager at BES responded this morning:
Thanks for your article about the ADA ramp at SW 16th and Spring… Work at this location has proved to be challenging for the City and the contractor. The varying slopes at this corner have led to some struggles in meeting ADA specifications.
Ultimately, completing work at this location is the contractor’s responsibility; however, the City is working closely with the contractor to make sure the ramps meet ADA specifications according to PBOT standards… The contractor is required to meet design specifications that comply with federal requirements for the ramps. BES will only be paying the contractor for finished work that passes inspection. We will not be paying for attempts that don’t meet standards. Ultimately, BES ratepayers will only pay for a product that meets federal requirements and has been approved by the City. We understand how this work has disrupted that location and are confident that as we work with the contractor going forward, work will be completed successfully to restore that corner.
Yesterday I happened by the Roswell ramp pictured above while crews were completing the form for the new concrete pour. A PBOT employee was present as the group checked the slopes of each element of the form. There was a surveying tripod across the street. Clearly it was exacting work.
I also noticed at both the Roswell Avenue and Spring Street locations that the initial design of a single ramp on the diagonal had changed in subsequent builds to separate ramps for each street, in other words, two ramps per corner. A Directive from the City Engineer addresses the one versus two ramp design issue:
The City’s preference is to build two single curb ramps at a corner, rather than one diagonal ramp. However, FHWA provides for a variety of curb ramp types and configurations. Constructing one diagonal curb ramp at a corner instead of two single ramps at a corner constitutes a variance from the City’s criteria and requires approval of the PBOT ADA Technical Advisor.
Hopefully next week’s builds will be a wrap.
Lisa Caballero has lived in SW Portland for 20 years. She is on the Transportation Committee of her neighborhood association, the Southwest Hills Residential League (SWHRL) and can be reached at lisacaballero853@gmail.com.
Maybe the PBOT ADA person to recruit the skater crews that build skater ramps. They know what’s up with all kinds of concrete ramps. Contractors used to building roads don’t have the masonry skills like the skater punk masonry experts. Love the new web design.
This contractor specializes in ADA ramp work.
Think about this example any time someone talks about lack of sidewalks and bike infrastructure in SW Portland. Many of those neighborhoods would be impossible to retrofit with standard concrete sidewalks that also meet ADA requirements. This is exactly why we should focus on outer-east Portland.
There are no continuous sidewalks on SW Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway in Portland. Barbur even has vanishing bike lanes. This project was for a sewer project and Portland often does the same sidewalk thing with work just like this. Frustration with BES should often be centered on the $11,000,000 luxury office building in northeast Portland and their refusal to work logically with Washington County at the sewer station on 86th Ave on the Fanno Creek Trail and use gravity. That old neighborhood in this article was built along a trolley on Vista and the tram on SW Cable Avenue. Canyon Road, first on wood bridges owned and operated by private companies, was the 1800s route of taking produce and more from farms and newer towns to downtown Portland instead of only using where Cornelius Pass Road is today. A neighborhood built in the hills that close to downtown isn’t surprising.
this still leaves a few questions unanswered: does the city not have to approve the engineering plans? the concrete forms? the plans should reflect slope, angle and size requirements stated in the ADA; if they do not, why are the plans approved? if on-ground realities and everyday errors conspire to make the formwork out-of-tolerance, why are the forms approved? and if the area is challenging, why isn’t an ADA ‘Maximum Extent Feasible’ waiver not applied for?
i don’t expect the inspectors to catch every error, but some of these have been doozies, flagged even by passers-by.
Too many cooks spoil the cake.