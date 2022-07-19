An ADA ramp saga in Portland Heights

This is the story of the little ADA ramp that could.
For 14 months now, I’ve watched a new ramp in the Portland Heights neighborhood (south of Goose Hollow) get built, fail inspection, be torn down, get rebuilt, fail inspection, be torn down, get rebuilt again . . . you get it. Apparently the third build still needs some adjustment to the adjacent sidewalk.
Here’s a photo diary of the recent attempts to build the new ramp at SW Spring and 16th streets:
The ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) work has been triggered by the Goose Hollow Sewer Repair Project, a Bureau of Environmental Services project to upgrade aging and deteriorating sewer pipes in Goose Hollow and Portland Heights. These old pipes have been around between 80 and 100 years, as have some of the sidewalks.
The primary work of the project, replacing sewer pipes, has gone well. The crews work their tails off, they have been friendly, accommodating, communicative, and aside from all the dust, a pleasure to be around. They have replaced two and a half miles of public sewers.
If this were the story of just one hapless corner I probably wouldn’t be posting about it. But there are two nearby locations with new ramps which have also had to be rebuilt. So far that totals seven pours for three ramps. I’m not trying to find the weak link(s) in a work-flow that involves many subcontractors. However, at some point(s) the city has to have touched the process (at least through inspections) before the concrete pours.
This week, it looks like the strategy with the third rebuild is to call the ramp good, and instead to adjust the slope of the adjacent sidewalk. Hopefully, the job can be finished with this new approach. It’s a tough corner, the high point of both a north-south and a east-west slope. And the specifications for contemporary ADA ramps don’t easily sit on legacy sidewalks.
I don’t know who eats the cost of these rebuilds in the short-term — the contractor or the city — but in the end, the taxpayer gets the bill.
Lisa Caballero has lived in SW Portland for 20 years. She is on the Transportation Committee of her neighborhood association, the Southwest Hills Residential League (SWHRL) and can be reached at lisacaballero853@gmail.com.
I wonder, might they have been training new crews on how to fix ramps, pour concrete, build forms, etc?
I agree this is a waste of public resources, but nothing compared to building billion dollar freeways and then effectively having to rebuild them 20 years later.
ADA ramps are so ubiquitous, they are often construed as mundane, unfortunately. But they never really are. Each and every one has its complications, each corner a different story. The allowable tolerances to meet ADA is near impossibly narrow between design, construction, and inspection.
But nonetheless, I think it shows that having an accessible society for all doesn’t come without the work. What might not matter for some can still be the biggest barrier for others.
Hi nic, just to be clear, I use ADA ramps and I think they are important. Important enough that someone should visit the site, look at the larger area and use common sense about how disabled people will travel through it.
The new ADA ramp nearest to me sends people across the street to an impassable fire hydrant.
The city has limited resources, so these will probably be the ADA ramps in place for the remainder of my life. A new ADA ramp should not make things more difficult than what was there before.