City auditor takes up Portland Heights ADA ramp saga

Readers might remember a couple of posts BikePortland published about a year and a half ago about a hapless ADA ramp in Portland Heights which had to be built four times (and torn out three) before it was finally able to pass inspection.
Well, it turns out that a neighborhood curmudgeon reported the fiasco to the city auditor’s Fraud Hotline. The auditor investigated, and indeed found that several ADA ramp installations were “inefficient and wasteful.” The auditor’s report came out a couple of weeks ago.
I’d like to revisit that episode, not just because the city auditor backed up BikePortland reporting, and not because KOIN’s Brandon Thompson put me on TV (and gave a shoutout to BikePortland reporting in his written article). That was all nice.
No, what’s really important about the saga is what it says about how our city government is currently organized, and what the city reorganization ushered in by charter reform is hoping to fix. Namely, the City of Portland employs a lot of hard-working, conscientious people who struggle to work within a dysfunctional organizational structure.
I can think of no better example of the resulting inefficiencies than this ramp imbroglio.
This is going to be another of my wonky dives into the details of how the city is run, but I’m someone who wants to understand why things are the way they are, and I think there is some light at the end of this tunnel.
The recap
As part of the Bureau of Environmental Services (BES) Goose Hollow Sewer Repair Project, the city was required to upgrade affected streets with ADA ramps. As the auditor’s report describes, BES was responsible for the overall project, with the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) providing “design, inspection, and other services,” concerning the ramps. BES hired a contractor, and sub-contractor, to do the ramp construction. What could possibly go wrong?
The auditor’s report
Here’s a bit from the auditor’s report:
In October 2021, Transportation determined the contractor did not follow the design, but Environmental Service paid the contractor anyway because they later determined that even if the curbs had been installed as the plan directed them to do, they would not have met Americans with Disability Act requirements. Better coordination with Transportation could have prevented concrete being poured using a non-compliant plan.
According to photos from a local newsletter, an earlier concrete pour took place in June 2021, and those ramps were removed in July 2021. The Environmental Services work log did not cover that period of time because the contract manager for the project changed.
After several months of inactivity, and two more designs, Transportation determined curb ramps installed in June 2022 were also not poured per design. Environmental Services said that the contractor tried to make field adjustments and design revisions in collaboration with Transportation, but the ramps still did not pass inspection for Americans with Disability Act requirements.
The final curb installation we received records for was in July 2022, and Transportation determined those curb ramps were installed correctly in August 2022.
Basically, the report describes what we used to refer to as “spaghetti code,” a tangle of missed communications and unclear responsibilities.
The audit is a very readable five-pages long, and concludes, “when bureaus do not adhere to what they say is standard practice, they should do so with greater transparency, so that their reasons for not doing so are clear to policy makers and the public.”
The BES response to the auditor’s report is detailed and worth reading. Regarding a recommendation for “closer oversight,” BES replied,
Environmental Services agrees with this recommendation and is working on process improvements with PBOT as there are projects in process with ADA ramps. As curb ramps are a PBOT asset, PBOT staff are better equipped and trained to oversee the design, construction, inspection, and acceptance of curb ramps and determine their ADA compliance. BES is actively engaging and coordinating with PBOT to develop improved processes for design, construction, and inspection of ADA ramps on BES projects. When finalized, these improved processes will be implemented for ADA ramps on BES construction projects in the future.
Interestingly, KOIN reported that KC Jones with the auditors office, told them “during the transition, we’ve flagged this for the transition team as the sort of relationship that the city needs to kind of get better at.”
City reorganization
KC Jones’s “transition” refers to the reorganization of city government away from our current “commission” system, in which each member of the city council has a portfolio of bureaus to lead, to a more standard model in which the mayor heads the executive branch and implements city policy with the help of a city manager.
Two weeks ago, the City Council voted in favor of the new organizational chart. The nearly five-hour meeting began with a presentation by Shoshanah Oppenheim, the Strategic Projects and Opportunities Team Manager, the City Organization project manager Becky Tillson and Chief Administrative Officer Michael Jordan.
Jordan, who was for many years the head of BES, concisely summed up the pitfalls of the commissioner system. His comments were a spot-on description of what went wrong with the ADA ramps. Here is what he said:
I think we are all subject to thinking about organizational structure in a vertical way. Certain groups report to certain bureaus which report to certain executives which report to the mayor, ultimately. And we think about the organization in a very vertical way.
I think this reconstruction of the way we think about ourselves offers us an opportunity to look horizontally, across the organization. And to think about the city as a complete enterprise and how we allocate our human resources, how we think about the delivery of services, particularly within the city, to support the direct service delivery of our bureaus.
It provides us with that opportunity which we, quite frankly, lack today. It is very challenging for us to think horizontally across the organization. And I think this new structure gives us the opportunity, not only to think horizontally, but also to give clarity of accountability, and transparency about how we do business and what decisions get made, and where they get made in the organization.
The wastefulness of the ADA ramps installation is a perfect example of how challenging it is for the city “to think horizontally across the organization.” Imagine how challenging it is being the neighbor watching this unfold and trying to figure out who in the city to call.
Jordan knows the problems as someone who was running a bureau. He gets it.
I know the problems as someone involved in my neighborhood. When a neighbor can’t figure out who to call, they call their neighborhood association. This kind of between-bureaus problem happens often enough, I call it inter-bureau, interstitial purgatory—that sad space you find yourself in, caught between bureaus, acting as a human conduit for silos which don’t have one another’s phone numbers.
It’s one of the reasons I voted for charter reform, and I’m cautiously optimistic that soon our city will be running more efficiently.
…into a system where each of five appointed administrators have a portfolio of bureaus to lead.
This isn’t going to fix any of the issues described in the article.
I’m am also not sure I really understand what the problem is. If any bureau hires a contractor to install a curb ramp, it is up to that contractor to ensure it meets code. If the contractor builds something that is not up to code, it is on them to redo the work. If the contract did not specify the ramp needed to meet code, then there is a failure at the contracting bureau for either writing a deficient contract, designing something that does not meet code, or accepting substandard work.
Charter reform isn’t going to touch any of those issues.
Read the audit (or the article, more closely). You are understanding the facts of the arrangement incorrectly. The auditor, myself, and Mike Jordan all disagree with you.
I’m not sure where I got it wrong.
The design was bad, the install was bad. Everyone screwed up.
Contractor screwed up, didn’t follow the design.
Where is the part where charter reform is going to fix the problem?
IDK Watts, when I “appointed” an expert to fix my plumbing problem, it worked out pretty well.
I agree with you that charter reform wont, by itself, fix problems with CoP. CoP needs a culling in management. The folks leading the city are the people who thrived in a broken and dysfunctional organization and wouldn’t be able to hold a job if the organization was well run.
Silo managers aren’t going to be plumbing experts, and if the actual plumbers need to talk between silos, it won’t be a lot different than today.
The problem is not that Mapps and Rubio were elected and not hired, the problem is silos. We have silos today, and we’re going to have silos after charter reform. It’s not like hired administrators (who would never be involved with something tiny like a curb ramp install) are somehow immune from politics, empire building, and protecting “their” people at the expense of others, or any of the other issues that leads to disfunction at PBOT (and other large organizations).
But it sounds like you generally agree with me on this topic.
It might not get better, but there is a significantly better chance it will. Competent professionals running the government are going to have a better shot at breaking down silos than randos who had enough support to get elected but don’t have any experience.
Public agencies in Oregon haven’t hit rock bottom. For orgs like CoP or MultCo, the people who created the mess are still in charge and they don’t want to admit they have a problem. An elected politician was never going to move the needle on improving these broken organizations.
I think you use words like “appoint” instead of “hired” intentionally to make moving to a system of having the government run by professionals sound a lot scarier than it is.
Contractor gets a lot of blame cast upon it by city staff in audit, but the city’s silos and ‘we can’t be wrong’ staff are the real issue. Why would a contractor try “to make field adjustments and design revisions in collaboration with Transportation” if the initial design was correct?
IIRC, contractor saw first design wouldn’t work, said so, but said they’d try to make it work. Second one the design was wrong; they said so, were told ‘pour as rendered.’ Third was apparently out-of-spec due to a pour error or a ramp approach angle issue; forget which, but the second would be another design error. Fourth, engineers left their office, measured everything again, lots of people watching pour. Had the city listened to the contractor and neighbors saying the initial design was wrong (ramp would have been 4″ below street!), or BES talked to PBOT for a consult, this would have been over the first time. Had engineers simply used GoogleEarth to view the site instead of JUST reading project-area surveys, they might have realized approach angles wouldn’t work. Everyone stayed in their silo until a big stink was raised. My suspicion is that the contractor was paid each time because city staff knew they had f$cked up, It isn’t clear if the SUBcontractor got paid.
Jordan’s idea is that horizontal thinking leads to PBOT and BES working together from get-go, instead of after a problem. I have more than once asked PBOT about a project their trucks are on, and they had no idea about it… Water or BES was using PBOT crews to do work but only Maintenenace knew what was up. Sometimes that work interfered with a PBOT goal of ped/bike safety. I have had a staffer at bureau X tell me their supervisor hated their counterpart at bureau Y, and deliberately scheduled work to cause them problems. I could go on. If ANY of this is fixed by it, charter reform is a step forward. The bureaus have been walled gardens for too long.
By the way, two blocks from the work in the audit, another ramp had to have not just the curb and ramps redone, but the whole intersection torn out! Again, because someone never bothered to view the area immediately adjacent to the project.
Thank you for this reporting! I would recommend “Recoding America” by Jennifer Pahlka. The book describes how common this type of disfunction is, and how to potentially overcome it.
Lisa, do you know by any chance why Portland implements these ADA ramps instead of raising the street from one curbside to another, to create continuous sidewalks? I would think it is ADA compatible, and might be easier to install than these ramps. Here is the video by Not Just Bikes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9OfBpQgLXUc
stephan: the design + construction of ADA ramps in a retrofit situation can be challenging even before you introduce topography and very limited right of way (likely no wider than the sidewalk). The topography of the slope also introduces rainfall runoff and making sure that the design does not redirect the stormwater to flood any adjoining properties.
Now having said that, you are right …raised intersections in flat areas can solve this issue…they – the civil / contract designers working with paving – should have stepped back and considered other design options…like adding a storm garden or other feature to fix both issues…but sadly things like that is often outside of the “scope schedule and budget” of most paving projects…like ADA ramps, sidewalk infill and bike lanes used to be.
Those would be awesome, I feel like more than 50% of the ramps in Portland are often flooded/wet/dirty because they’re the low point and not designed well.
The problem with ADA Ramps is the federal law sets maximum grades, and engineers typically, will spec the same maximum grade. However, other construction standards allow a 1/4″ plus or minus in any grade elevation. Bassically, that is as close as is humanly possible on a construction site. If the top of the ramp is 1/4″ high, and the bottom of the ramp is 1/4″ low, the concrete pour is within specified tolerance. However, the slope between the two points is too steep meet ADA requirements.
It’s absolutely this. When I lived in Sellwood during the PWB mains project they had the contractor redo several ramps. It was the same story. Looked totally fine, but you’d see the PBOT inspector out there measuring and failing for barely anything being wrong. Contract just ended up making the ramps even shallower, which then cause a round of repaving to get the water flow to work. Felt like they were chasing perfection for a month after the main paving was wrapped up.