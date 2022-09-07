Class action lawsuit says City of Portland violates ADA law by not keeping sidewalks clear

The City of Portland must clear its sidewalks of tents and campers so that people with disabilities can safely navigate around them. That’s one of several claims for relief made by Portland law firm Davis Wright Tremaine in a class action lawsuit filed Tuesday (read it below).
Today, lead lawyer John DiLorenzo said the 10 plaintiffs named in the suit — all of whom have some form of disability — are “being deprived of city services” because so many of the city’s sidewalks are impassable. Quoting C.E.S. Wood’s, “Good citizens are the riches of the city,” DiLorenzo said he was proud to represent the “good citizens” who are brave enough to come forward and push for their rights.
The lawsuit accuses the City of Portland of being in violation of federal law that requires cities to keep its programs and services, “readily accessible and usable by individuals with disabilities.” The suit doesn’t seek any monetary damages. Instead it asks for several actions: for the City to admit they are in violation of the ADA law; to “clear and maintain all City’s sidewalks from debris and tent encampments”; keep them clear; and provide emergency shelter for anyone impacted by the judgment.
Here’s an excerpt from the intro to the 55-page complaint:
The City has failed and continues to fail to maintain its sidewalks clear of debris and tent encampments, which is necessary to make its sidewalks readily accessible to people with mobility disabilities. Indeed, a substantial number of the City’s sidewalks—particularly those in the City’s busiest business corridors—do not comply with applicable federal statutes and regulations because they are blocked by tent encampments and attendant debris, rendering the sidewalks inaccessible, dangerous, and unsanitary for people with mobility disabilities.
The first person DiLorenzo called to speak at today’s press conference was Vadim Mozyrsky, an administrative law judge with a speciality in disability cases and a former city council candidate (who lost to Rene Gonzalez in a bid to defeat Jo Ann Hardesty)
“I believe this is a momentous day because I think we will have resolution to the heart-wrenching stories of the many disabled people in Portland,” Mozyrsky said.
Both Mozyrsky and DiLorenzo repeatedly said they believe the City has the resources to clear sidewalks, they are just choosing to not take care of them.
According to the complaint (which includes many photos of encampments) the impact of Portland’s many blocked sidewalks are that people with mobility issues and disabilities are put in unsafe situations. Several of them spoke out at the press conference and relayed stories of altercations with homeless people, having to go into the street to avoid a blocked sidewalk, and so on.
The lead plaintiff is 54-year-old Irvington neighborhood resident Tiana Tozer, who was hit by a drunk driver when she was 20. Since then she has had 36 reconstructive surgeries for injuries to her legs that made her unable to walk. Tozer has spent years in physical therapy. “My mobility has been hard-won over and over and over again,” she said today. “The camping that blocks the sidewalks just adds insult to injury.” (Tozer is the same person who was removed from the City of Portland Vision Zero Task Force in 2019 following posts to Twitter where she referred to people as “stoopid” and “idiot”).
Steve Jackson, 47, is legally blind. He takes the bus from his home in northeast to his job downtown. Jackson uses a cane and said he will often hit a tent with it as he tries to navigate the sidewalks. “Then people get mad at me because they think I’m attacking them,” Jackson shared. “But I’m just trying to get to work.”
Several other plaintiffs shared their fears and concerns.
62-year old Barbara Jacobsen lives in Old Town and said, “When I leave my house I feel very scared. I think, ‘Is today the day I get attacked? Or hit by a stray bullet?'”
21-year-old Lorien Welchoff is a student at Pacific Northwest College of Art and lives in the nearby Pearl District. She described how it takes her three hours to clean her mobility scooter when she runs over human feces left on the street by people who live on sidewalks next to campus.
At the end of the press conference, DiLorenzo criticized the City of Portland for being too focused on providing permanent housing for homeless people, as opposed to constructing emergency shelter. “They’re building homes that will cost $450,000 and will take five years to build — at which time many of these people will have perished. That is inhumane.”
This lawsuit comes less than a month since Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced an expansion of his homeless emergency declaration that gave him authority to address camps on sidewalks on designated Safe Routes to School routes.
Read the full complaint below (or click here if it’s taking too long to load):001-ADA-Complaint
Back in 2006 I had a job where among other things I had to read all the current federal schedules on ADA provisions up through that time (the law was passed in 1992). I do remember that sidewalks weren’t actually required, but that ADA users had to have a safe path to pretty much everywhere that is public (and even most private businesses.) Campers aside, I wonder, if a sidewalk is blocked or nonexistant, doesn’t that imply that the street needs to have automobile traffic removed from it, to meet ADA requirements?
Campers are not an “aside” but the subject of the article. The supposition that cars be removed from travel ways is a red herring.
Portland’s failure to address this early on is absolutely disgusting. Many times I’ve witnessed folks with disabilities forced into dangerous situations because of vagrant activity.
Not to mention, finish putting proper ramps on street corners. The city has dragged its feet to the maximum on this one. Two people in my neighborhood have accessibility challenges and are routinely forced into the streets where they must battle it out with cars to simply get to Hawthorne and access services. Now we have a camp that is blocking a wide sidewalk, forcing everyone into the street.
I regularly see people using bike lanes because of poor infrastructure. That would be fine but considering in SE we get the bare minimum standards, it isn’t enough for wheelchairs, walkers, and canes. We need more and we need the city to be serious and honest about these issues.
The city was sued a few years ago over this, and lost. The rate at which ramps are being replaced has greatly increased in the last year or so, and it you haven’t noticed it yet, you will. The timeline to do the entire city went from many, many decades to to something like 10 years. ADA lawsuits are no joke.
Also, great fun is to watch how many times the City has to re-do the ramps. In my neighborhood they are on try #3. So far that’s lasted the longest so hopefully they’ll be good in the long run.
As someone who directly serves disabled folks in the city, I can wholeheartedly say that my clients suffer more because they are unable to get around as easy as possible compared to people who do not have disabilities. Yes, this is a housing issue and the city seems to think the brick and mortar speed is good enough. It clearly isn’t. What’s best? The city acts like the citizens should be able to share what they think would be a better idea when the city already pays consultants and studies for the actual answers. Meanwhile, a snail moves faster, oh, and with actual conviction.
Thanks for your reporting, Jonathan! Several good points were made here, imho. It’s incredibly inhumane for our government to not provide safe routes for folks with disabilities, and I’m glad someone is raising the issue publicly. This city already had issues with ADA compliance (see the curb cuts problem BP has reported on in the not-too-distant past). While I’m fortunate to currently not have these mobility hurdles, it’s something that’s troubled me over the last few years as our housing crisis has worsened and folks have had to take refuge on our streets.
I appreciate that this lawsuit, and the folks involved, appear to indicate that it’s also inhumane that the City (and County/State/Federal gov’t, though they don’t seem to be named) have failed to act with the urgency required during this housing emergency. We’ve wasted so much time/money/energy on criminalizing poverty/addiction/mental health issues, including sweeps, and yet STILL haven’t provided enough safe places for houseless people to sleep. The city has been aware of our burgeoning housing crisis since at least 2009.
THAT said…
is a dogwhistle. I was surprised (but also not surprised if you know what I mean) to see statements like that made at this press conference. I don’t want to minimize legitimate fears or scary experiences folks have had. But statements like this de-legitimize many of their arguments, imho — particularly when viewed in context with certain named plaintiff’s past statements about “personal responsibility.” This suit smells of a political ploy, which is a bummer.
Still, I hope this moves the Council to take more urgent action (and maybe do a little less grandstanding). Seems to me like some folks in power could take a couple bold political chances on creative solutions that could help make sure everyone has access to safe routes as well as housing.
For as often as there is gun fire in Old Town/Chinatown it’s a legitimate concern for those living there. And being attacked . . . though maybe not as prevalent but early this morning there was a loud altercation near the OT/CT Max station. So if one is living in one of the apartments/condos around there what else might you think?
What does that have to do with claims made under the ADA?
Incredible news for Portlanders. Shameful that we’ve allowed our public facilities to be commandeered for private use.
Let’s hope today is the day the Portland starts getting better, instead of continuing to get worse.
“to “clear and maintain all City’s sidewalks from debris and tent encampments”; keep them clear; and provide emergency shelter for anyone impacted by the judgment.”
This is reasonable. The street camping experiment has drastically failed, time to replace it with a system of shelters and sanctioned and maintained campsites.