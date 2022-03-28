Neighborhood association will vote on fate of PBOT traffic safety plan tonight

Posted by on March 28th, 2022 at 2:25 pm

NE Alameda and Fremont in May 2019.

On December 21st, 2021 a 70-year-old woman named Vivian Phillips was hit by a driver and killed while trying to cross Northeast Fremont in the bustling commercial district of the Beaumont neighborhood.

Since then, traffic safety on Fremont has taken center state at neighborhood meetings and tonight the Beaumont-Wilshire Neighborhood Association (BWNA) board is scheduled to vote on whether or not a new diverter at NE Alameda Street should be part of the solution.

Despite the recent death and clear public safety problems posed by traffic in this area, some residents worry a diverter would make it too hard to drive through the neighborhood.

PBOT proposal for NE Fremont and Alameda.

PBOT slide shown at March 10th neighborhood meeting.

After discussing Fremont at their February meeting, BWNA invited Portland Bureau of Transportation staff to their meeting on March 10th. Among the many ideas to improve safety on the street, the one that has attracted most attention is PBOT’s proposal for a traffic diverter on Fremont at the NE Alameda intersection (adjacent to popular Tacovore restaurant, map link here). This is a very important intersection because Alameda Street (NE 37th Ave to the north) is the neighborhood greenway route through this area.

PBOT has already updated this intersection several times in the past to help it handle safe crossings of bicycle users and walkers. Since 2009 PBOT has installed painted crosswalks and crossbikes. And in 2020, the south side of Alameda was given the “slow streets” treatment with orange plastic barrels and “local traffic only” signage as per PBOT’s Safe Streets initiative.

Minutes from the February 7th BWNA meeting further describe the issues at Fremont and Alameda. “There have been incidents with bikes and vehicles which appear to be related to bikers yelling when vehicles don’t stop for them,” the minutes state. “Pedestrians in marked crosswalks have to wait for vehicles to stop – many just drive past and do not yield. Cones and barricades for Slow Street have had no impact and are typically moved to side of road.”

PBOT says it would be similar to this existing diverter at SE 20th and Ankeny.

To boost safety of this crossing further, PBOT wants to build a diverter similar to the one on SE 20th at Ankeny: a curb with posts in the middle that prevents car users from crossing Fremont from Alameda, or from turning left from Fremont onto Alameda from either direction. The curbs would have breaks in them for bicycle riders to pass through. Another proposal would be to replace orange barrels with concrete ones to further restrict and calm auto users. (Note: PBOT policy guidance says neighborhood greenways should have a maximum average of 1,000 cars per day and counts on Alameda show that it currently has about 2,000 cars per day.)

In the March-April BWNA newsletter, board member John Sandie wrote about concerns some residents have with the proposal:

“These potential restrictions prompted concerns by a number of residents who use this corner as a key pathway to go west on Fremont because left turns are not permitted at the stoplight adjacent to Beaumont Middle School.”

One reason many drivers turn left onto Fremont from Alameda is that there is no left turn allowed onto Fremont from the busy intersection four blocks away at NE 41st adjacent to Beaumont Middle School.

It appears some folks in the neighborhood want to find a solution that will improve safety, while not inhibiting driver turning movements at this intersection. This is a very common refrain that has played out numerous times over the years. Everyone wants safer streets, but only if they can have them without any impacts to car driving.

On the other side of this debate are people who are desperate for safer streets and support PBOT’s proposal as a key step in the right direction.

On the table for a vote tonight is what PBOT says would be a pilot project. Before they put any diverter in the street, they would collect traffic data at 10 locations and share the data with residents and business owners. Then, after hearing feedback, they’d install the diverter with temporary materials (paint and plastic posts). They would then collect data for 6 months to see if it had the desired impact.

Due to the wide range of opinions about the proposal at the March 10th meeting, it was clear that the BWNA board was torn about whether or not to give PBOT the green light. As has become common practice, PBOT has told BWNA they will not proceed with the pilot project unless they get a supportive vote from the board.

After giving everyone two weeks to think about the proposal, BWNA decided to have an emergency meeting tonight (3/28) to hold the final discussion and vote. The meeting starts at 7:00 pm and is open to the public. You can find the Zoom link here.

UPDATE, 8:45 pm: The Board voted 7-4 in opposition to the PBOT pilot at their meeting tonight. Full story tomorrow.

ED
Guest
ED

I’m struck by PBOT’s “common practice” that they will only move forward with traffic calming if the neighborhood association supports it. Sure, it’s a good idea to get input from people who are close to the situation but it hardly seems like the neighborhood association represents all of the people who use and are affected by the intersection. Surely there are better ways to do participatory planning while also interjecting actual facts and data and overall policy goals (ahem, vision zero) into traffic planning!

9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Met too ED. I think PBOT’s approach here and elsewhere is very problematic and reinforces the unfair advantage n’hood association leadership has on making decisions that impact people way beyond them. I don’t know why we bother to pass high-falutin plans like the bike plan and a vision zero strategy, if at the end of the day, these type of things are open to the voting whims of a few privileged folks who have the time be on a n’hood association board. It just doesn’t make sense in 2022 on a number of levels…. especially for an ostensibly progressive agency like PBOT.

9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Quintin E. Jones
Guest
Quintin E. Jones

No they will be only proceed with traffic calming if there is a death or serious injury especially in areas they consider “privileged” and therefore not typically eligible for any improvements.

9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Brighton West
Guest
Brighton West

I totally agree. What percentage of Portlanders participate in their neighborhood association. I live in Richmond and less than 100 people (out of 10,000 residents) even Vite for the board.

There are many groups other than NAs that should have a seat at the table.

Chloe tried to change this with a code update, and the NAs showed up in force to put Mapps in office (with his pro-NA views.)

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

There are many groups other than NAs that should have a seat at the table.

What’s stopping them? Other groups can invite PBOT to present, and can submit letters about the project. This is all that NAs can do. The only real power NAs have is the ability to muster political support (hence Eudaly’s defeat) and that’s only because they (generally) represent the views of the population.

If NAs didn’t enjoy broad popular support, they’d have nothing, and maybe Eudaly would still be commissioner.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

One reason many drivers turn left onto Fremont from Alameda is that there is no left turn allowed onto Fremont from the busy intersection four blocks away at NE 41st adjacent to Beaumont Middle School.

This is precisely the reason I use Alameda in a car when I’m visiting Beaumont Wilshire, Hollywood, and the specific neighborhoods in between them. I live just off Fremont west of there and I cannot turn left onto Fremont if I’m coming up 41st/42nd. I’m a well-behaved driver that stays below 20 on that street, and I don’t find myself routinely driving there. In fact, I like to avoid the intersection at Fremont and 41st/42nd no matter what my means of conveyance are. That offset intersection creates all kinds of conflicts, and it’s a very busy intersection with a lot of movements. I’m most comfortable driving straight through on Fremont heading east or west, but any other movements, I try to change my route before I get there.

9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Easy/Best solution: Separate the signal phases for North/South traffic at 41st/Fremont. One cycle for combined East/West, one cycle for north, and one for south. Left turns are now allowed, and are significantly easier to perform.

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

That already is the case, but they don’t allow for left turns for northbound traffic.

7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Hotrodder
Guest
Hotrodder

That’s exactly how the lights are now. The problem is, if you allowed left turns from northbound 41, the traffic would back up to Sandy during rush hour. (There’s not enough room for a left turn lane.)

7 hours ago
7 hours ago
squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Exactly. I used to live just north of this intersection. It pretty much necessitates neighborhood cut-through traffic if you need to access something to the west of the intersection. Either you turn left on Alameda or Klickitat before you get to Fremont, or you go past Fremont and and make a left on Shaver or something later. And if you’re going access anything to the west on Fremont, you must do this.

7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

If southbound traffic had a red, why would left turning northbound traffic back up at all? They would have no obstructions to their protected left turn. They would move through the intersection just as fast as someone going straight (probably faster). Walk signals would be on a separate cycle.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

It’s wild to me that the City of Portland has totally institutionalized the concept that land owners, especially ones in sufficiently wealthy neighborhoods should have control over and determine how safe the public right-of-way that runs adjacent to their property is.

To get to downtown or SE I have to ride through ten different NAs, the idea that some of them want safe roads and some of them want dangerous roads and I just have to deal with it as a road user is absurd, but hey, its the City of Portland. Dysfunction and failure is the norm.

Question: From the reading it looks like there is the option for a semi-diverter that would prohibit cross traffic but still invite a lot of right-turning traffic or the other option of a concrete beg barrel which isn’t a traffic diverter at all. Is it possible that PBOT could still install actual traffic diverters here or is that just an evidence-based design we wont see until we get regime change?

9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

The City of Portland (the state, actually) has institutionalized the concept that residents, business owners, employees, and other stakeholders should have some modicum of voice over what happens in their neighborhood.

Except that in practice they haven’t; Neighborhood associations have very little power beyond their ability to rally public support, and PBOT will do what they will, regardless of what people want.

No one wants dangerous roads, but reasonable people may weigh different factors differently than you do in the complex decision-making space that involves road design. Sometimes in a democratic system, we have to work with people who we don’t fully agree with 100% on everything.

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

The City of Portland (the state, actually) has institutionalized the concept that residents, business owners, employees, and other stakeholders should have some modicum of voice over what happens in their neighborhood.

Oh cool, I’ll just vote in the NA meeting tonight, because I have modicum of a voice over what happens here? Right?

No one wants dangerous roads, but reasonable people may weigh different factors differently than you do in the complex decision-making space that involves road design.

That’s just untrue. Lots of people want dangerous roads because dangerous roads are fast.

Sometimes in a democratic system, we have to work with people who we don’t fully agree with 100% on everything.

I’m not sure what that has to do with here. I have no idea if the NA will vote to approve it or not and I don’t really care. Just like my NA shouldn’t have say over how safe the streets in my neighborhood are, no NA should have a say. It’s absurd. We pay people to have degrees and accreditation to design safe streets and then we give property owners veto power over the public right-of-way.

7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Jim
Guest
Jim

I’ve often really liked your comments, but I find the ones on this page to be disingenuous.
NAs do tend to be composed of home owners/older people/wealthier people. There is nothing explicitly barring others from joining, but many people pick up on subtle cues that it is not for them, are not comfortable with the kind of public speaking/schmoozing/being part of the in group that is entailed, don’t have the time and resources necessary. Your statement above is akin to saying “anybody can be president”.
PBOT will make decisions unilaterally at times, but does explicitly state that they will not move ahead here without NA support, so this gives a huge influence to the NA.
Not everyone wants less dangerous roads when there are trade offs involved. It seems blatant that many people want roads that are quicker for car users yet more dangerous for non-car users.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Quintin E. Jones
Guest
Quintin E. Jones

I ride my bike through that intersection all the time. The diverter won’t help. It’s not the turning cars that are the problem here. It’s the cars blasting down Fremont at high speed that is the issue. What we need is traffic enforcement for speeders on Fremont. But enforcement is anathema to the “woke PBOT” and city leaders such as Hardesty.

9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

in my experience, the presence of a diverter with its posts and paint and curbs will indeed slow cross traffic down. People speed when they think there’s nothing in the way of damaging their precious vehicle. When we put stuff in the street, they slow down.

9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Hotrodder
Guest
Hotrodder

This is my gateway South also, and in addition to cars driving far too fast on Fremont, there’s also the lack of sightlines; it’s especially bad northbound when the restaurant is busy.

This intersection would be a perfect candidate for a beg button like the one on 33rd and Klickitat.

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Bjorn
Guest
Bjorn

I disagree, I’ve had some very negative interactions with drivers who were using 37th/alameda as a thruway from the the dog park all the way back over to Sandy. The latest one involved a woman who began honking at me to get out of her way within the first block south of fremont. After she punish passed me I followed her all the way to the corner of 57th/Alameda/Sandy. She drove right past the local traffic only sign and had zero concern for vulnerable road users on Alameda. Removing these lengthy cut through drivers will have an outsized impact on traffic counts throughout the greenway, which from my understanding is seeing more than double the max number of drivers each day that the city targets for greenways.

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

One reason many drivers turn left onto Fremont from Alameda is that there is no left turn allowed onto Fremont from the busy intersection four blocks away at NE 41st adjacent to Beaumont Middle School.

**Note that I don’t know this area, and am basing my comments on the description provided in the article.**

It sounds like part of the problem at this intersection is that it is suffering from side-effects of an intervention elsewhere. Perhaps addressing the root cause of the reason why so many drivers want to use this turn (by providing a safer way to turn left onto Fremont) will reduce volumes, making it easier to resolve the safety issue in a way that works for the community.

Just blocking turns at this intersection in isolation will only cause the problem to move elsewhere, likely involving more through-neighborhood driving.

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

This intersection is already “through-neighborhood” driving. Alameda is not a collector.

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

Right — because you can’t turn left onto Fremont from 41st, where the root of the problem is. Fix the issue there, and there will be fewer cars on Alameda.

7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Nathanial
Guest
Nathanial

As I’ve been told about bike riding a few times in the past — if the drivers really want to get there safely, why don’t they go to the next street over? It’s just a few blocks out of the way…

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
hamiramani
Subscriber
hamiramani

We will never make progress if PBOT and our city leaders continue to beg neighborhood associations for permission. This is performative democracy – a farce. There’s nothing democratic about a small number of relatively wealthy people deciding public safety issues for the collective.

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

I highly doubt the neighborhood association is deciding anything for anyone, and they certainly aren’t “granting permission”. They will provide their opinion, which, in most cases, carries a-little-but-not-much weight with PBOT, same as any other civic organization that chooses to weigh in. People who over-dramatize the power of neighborhood associations reveal as much understanding of how things work as folks I know who truly believe bicyclists control PBOT.

That said, I do agree that PBOT’s public outreach has, over the last decade or so, become more and more “performative democracy” and it does feel a bit like a farce.

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

Once upon a time (20 yrs ago) I was talking with a Project Manager with a City bureau. I was telling how great this new-fangled internet would help him advertise the meetings he was supposed to have in the community to tell them about the City’s projects coming to their neighborhood to get feedback and how many more people would show up.
He said with a very serious face “why would I want a bunch of residents from the neighborhood at my meeting?” (I’m paraphrasing as I don’t remember exact sentence from so long ago.)
But the point I’m trying to make is the City at least for 20+ years has never been interested in Citizen input, it’s all dog-n-pony shows where the decisions have already been made ahead of time.
So the farce continues.

7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Quintin E. Jones
Guest
Quintin E. Jones

Oh brother. PBOT doesn’t listen to anyone but themselves. This whole rich NA thing is a false narrative.

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

Alameda is super nice greenway with a few deficient intersections. I am glad to hear PBOT is looking at this one. I have had some close riding through this, but I think are some even sketchier intersections I hope they also address:
33rd: Cars drive scary fast on 33rd and are reluctant to stop, even for kids. 41st: the southbound traffic is downhill on a curve- some people drive way too fast. Siskyou and Stanton: uncontrolled intersections needs stop signs so the greenway can keep going.I have had people just rip right onto the greenway in front of me.

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Quintin E. Jones
Guest
Quintin E. Jones

Lots of kids have been hit on NE 33rd by Grant Park. PBOT has done only a few inexpensive improvements. They won’t do anything of substance until a child dies.

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

That sucks but does not surprise me. Pre-covid I would take this as longer/safer route to work on warm sunny days. I would occasionally catch up to elementary-aged kids trying to cross 33rd on their own. It was depressing to see drivers ripping past without a thought of stopping. I would dismount and nose bike out to “force” someone to stop, and when I had both lanes stopped I would invite the kids to cross. I totally agree that it is just a matter of time before a kid is killed here.

7 hours ago
7 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

Every driver wants exactly the same things: to drive as fast as they want past every other house and business with no delays to get to their destination and to park at the destination without cost.
Every homeowner wants the same things: to have everyone drive slowly past their house and never, never park in front of their house on “their” street.
Every business wants the same things: unlimited access to their front or back door for easy loading and unloading and all the street parking spaces within easy walking distance reserved exclusively for their customers.
If you can’t afford a car or choose not to use one, just go find some park and stay out of the way.
Easy, peasy.

8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Sigma
Guest
Sigma

Can’t wait to hear what “every bicyclist wants.” Please enlighten us. These are all, obviously, completely distinct groups with no overlap whatsoever.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

“Our streets are for people first. Together, we have increased visibility at over 300 of our most dangerous street corners, authorized new street plazas for our small businesses and pedestrians, and taken concrete steps towards ensuring a pedestrian-friendly city.”

From the PBOT commissioners twitter feed 2 days ago.
The problems have been solved.

7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Jim
Guest
Jim

I cycle through here all the time, and never drive it, so obviously I would like as much diversion as possible. Other people will have different priorities. Some road users are A-holes. Many are not. There’s just a lot of people everywhere, we live in a city.

What I’d really really really like is for an end to PBOT’s deluded hypocracy. The Alameda greenway has far more traffic than PBOT’s rules allow greenways to have. Either physically stop some of this traffic, or change your greenway rules to reflect the road conditions you’re allowing, or de-list Alameda as a greenway. You CAN’T please everyone, you have to make choices instead of pretending. Sharrows/bike crossings/15mph signs/suggested diversions are not leadership, they are easily-ignored begging suggestions that allow you to pretend you’re taking “action” but not actually changing much of anything.

Some cities (eg Barcelona) implement bike plans over the objections of some residents, they just do it and stick to their beliefs. Some cities (many in the USA) build as many freeways as they can and are more honest about prioritizing single occupancy cars. They just do it too. Portland drives me crazy with its aspirational visions and narratives and waffle that goes hand-in-hand with muddled half measures (eg planning and building a 20s Ave bikeway, but winding it back and forth and making every damn intersection different to avoid stepping on drivers’ toes, so that it’s really no good for any type of road user.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Charley
Guest
Charley

There was a four fatality shooting a few houses down from me last year. I wouldn’t want PPB to have to beg permission from my neighborhood association to investigate the crime.

I think local input or local control is not inherently a totally bad thing. But PBOT going to a small subset of neighborhood residents to get approval for the details of a traffic safety plan seems hugely inefficient.
How many staff persons are involved?
How many hours did they spend to prepare for a meeting about this single intersection?
Is this why our city feels like it can only make g l a c i a l progress on the problems we face?

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
mark
Guest
mark

Sounds like they voted 4 in favor, 7 against.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
«
»

