Weekend Event Guide: Juneteenth, Bike Play, Gorge Ride and more!

From the Black Girls Do Bike Ride, June 2020. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Hey everyone! We hope your Pedalpalooza is everything you dreamed of so far.

Rain is expected Friday, while a lighter drizzle could come Saturday. We recommend watching the news for updates on closures and bridge lifts related to high river water levels. And before you head out for a ride, be sure to check with ride leaders for last-minute changes or cancellations.

Here are our event selections for the coming days, and remember there are many more available on our calendar.

Thursday (tonight!) through Sunday

Bike Play: Beyond Velodrome – 6:00 pm at Capitalism fountain (NE)

What happens when to mix summer group bike rides with the fondness for theatrical plays? Bike Play is back for their 13th year, with what promises to be “one for the ages!”. More info here.

Saturday, June 18th

Gorge Ride – 7:00 am to 4:00 pm at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center (The Dalles)

One of the most thrilling rides of the year, the Gorge Ride route takes you riding by the always magnificent Columbia Gorge views and some of the must-visit landmarks along the way. It’s 39 miles of absolute wowness. More info here.

Black to Nature – 11:00 am at Dawson Park (N)

Not a ride but a walk, Black to Nature explores different educational locations of the city as Black home. Second part of a series of five walks, Saturday’s convocation is to honor ancestors right on the eve of Juneteenth commemoration. More info here.

Beaverton Celebration Ride – 11:00 am at Beaverton Farmers Market

Weekend spirit takes also to Beaverton, to a family ride with active transportation advocate Kevin Teater joined by Tina Ricks and Noah Langenwalter. The aim is to “explore bikeable areas around Beaverton and learn how to advocate for safer streets together.” More info here.

Bicycle Kitty Alley Catty – 1:00 pm at Brentwood Park (SE)

This event is for folks who are good at gathering clues and love interactive rides. And it’s led by the one and only Maria “Bicycle Kitty” Schur, so what’s not to like? More info here.

PDX Coolness Ride – 2:00 pm at Jamison Square (NW)

Do you know what makes Portland, Portland? Join this ride brought to you by the Bike Fun Library to discover or revisit some of the city’s peculiarities—especially cool architecture, hidden art pieces and cool streets. First ride last Wednesday was so good, they had to make a sequel to it! This time the ride will be touring by spots on NW, N and NE of the city. More info here.

Sunday, June 19th

Father’s Day Ride – 10:30 am at Laurelhurst Park (SE)

This Sunday, join Armando Luna and friends on an outdoor family celebration of Father’s Day. The occasion will end with the chance to grab some food at the Lucky Lab. More info here.

Black Liberation Ride – 2:30 pm at Irving Park (NE)

This ride (see our past coverage here) is back for its 7th edition, this ride commemorates Black Independence Day, known as Juneteenth. The call is for Black and Brown folks to celebrate in solidarity, in a family ride around the city. BikeTown will also be offering free codes as part of the occasion. More info here.

Stay plugged into all the bike and transportation-related events around the region via our comprehensive event calendar.