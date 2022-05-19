Weekend Event Guide: Gravel glory, Black to Nature, Banana Belt race, and more

Okay folks! June is approaching and it finally looks like it, as we will have a beautiful sunny weekend with more spring-like temperatures, making it a good time to put the cozy clothes away (while knocking on wood).

Our selection of events extends to the eastern edges of the Metro area, and from a thoughtful walk, to an electrifying race. Check them out and have fun out there!

Friday, May 20th

PDX Industry Ride – 12:30 pm at Crema on MLK (NE)

For the first time in what (hopefully) could become a habit, this ride is a call for everyone in the bike industry to join for a short Friday lunch ride. More info here.

Saturday, May 21st

Cycle Oregon’s Gravel – 7:00 am at Memorial Field (Toledo, Oregon)

Cycle Oregon’s Gravel takes unpaved roads enthusiasts to Toledo, Oregon, a hidden gem of a town located just a few minutes east of Newport. The event starts on Friday, for riders to gather and camp for two nights and enjoy three days of eye-popping roads and excellent vibes. More info here.

All Ages Group Bike Ride in Gresham – 11:00 am at Kirk Park (NE)

May is National Bike Month and the Multnomah County Office of Sustainability together with Bikeworks by Pear and the City of Gresham are celebrating with several events. Meet in Gresham for a short bike ride towards Rockwood Market Hall. Suitable for everyone, all ages, all levels. More info here.

Black to Nature: A Portland Walking Series Exploring Afro-Ecology – 11:00 am at Third Eye Books (SE)

Called Reclaiming Space, this will be the first one of a series of five walks exploring Portland’s rich Black history at educational locations with visioning activities that empower Afro communities to create their future. At Third Eye Books you will have the opportunity to be gifted a book of your choice before walking to the Multnomah County Library, one of the few free spaces to exist in our society. More info here.

Bike Loud PDX SE/E Chapter Ride & Meeting: Routes to Schools – 12:15 pm at the The Hampton Opera Center (SE)

Join Bike Loud & Co. on a leisurely ride by some elementary schools on the inner side of the city, to end at the Hinterland food cart pod for beer, food, and discussion. More info here.

Sunday, May 22nd

Banana Belt Road Race – 10:00 am at the Henry Hagg Lake

The race of the weekend is scheduled at the Henry Hagg Lake, located south of Washington county. This 10-mile loop race is brought to you by the Team Oregon Bike Racing Club. More info here.

Bike Beaverton – 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Beaverton City Park

This event organized by the Beaverton Government and the Beaverton Bicycle Advisory Committee is here to provide more spaces to create bike culture in the city. The agenda of the day includes a rodeo obstacle course for kids to work on their skills as well as several community ride routes around Central Beaverton and Highland neighborhoods. More info here.

Stay plugged into all the bike and transportation-related events around the region via our comprehensive event calendar.

Contact me at m.arangoojeda@gmail.com or @arango_mari on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

