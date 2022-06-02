Weekend Event Guide: Gran Fondo, Coffee Outside, Get Lost, and more

Hey everyone, and happy start of Pedalpalooza!

After a week of considerably beautiful weather, we may still go through some cloudy days, occasional and steady rain, and cool temperatures surrounding the 60s this weekend.

Here’s our selection of carefully chosen events for the next three days. Enjoy!

Friday, June 3rd

Pride Ride – 3:00 pm at Shemanski Park (SW)

Right on the World Bicycle Day and at the beginning of Pride Month, this meetup commemorates both celebrations with a slow ride hosted by drag queen Poison Waters. The route will tour by some spots from Portland’s 2SLGBTQIA+ history, just to end at a dance party at the Cart Blocks on Ankeny. Expect surprise guests. More info here.

Unity Ride – 7:00 pm at Alberta Park (NE)

This ride, on its Glitter & Glow edition, also alludes to the start of Pride Month. Folks will gather to get some glitter before riding and shining through NE Portland. For the newer readers, this is a friendly reminder that this ride is meant for women, trans, non binary and gender questioning folks only. More info here.

Light Brigade: Inner City Shenanigans – 8:00 pm at OMSI (SE)

Speaking of shining, a Pedalpalooza classic like the Light Brigade is back with its Inner City Shenanigans Ride.The journey will go by the east and west surroundings of the Willamette river. More info here.

Saturday, June 4th

Oregon Gran Fondo – first route departs at 7:00 am from Bohemia Park (Cottage Grove, OR)

Excitement seekers may travel this weekend to Cottage Grove, a small town located roughly 20 miles south of Eugene. This year’s Oregon Triple Crown series hits the ground with its first event, as riders choosing the GF Adventure route travel 130 miles through the forests and hills of Lane and Douglas counties. Courses are mostly paved and, of course, there are alternative shorter routes for all levels and skills. More info here.

PDX Coffee Outside – 9:00 am

Coffee sharing during Pedalpalooza is a thing! Yes—every Saturday, meet with fellow riders at a park in Portland that will be announced the day before. Be sure to check out @pdxcoffeeoutside on Instagram to know this Saturday’s location. More info here.

Get Lost! – 2:00 pm at the Old Velo Cult parking lot (NE)

Back for its 12th anniversary, Get Lost is a ride for those who like not knowing where they’re going or who like letting things get decided by chance. Throw the dice to know the next segment distance to ride, throw them once again to know where to turn. Start the ride at the Old Velo Cult on 42nd Ave; end it… who knows where? More info here.

Sunday, June 5th

Bike Camping Info Meetup – 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Mount Scott Park (SE)

Now that the camping season peak approaches, The Trust brings this space for folks to get some tricks, tips and advice on how to camp with bikes. “Learn all about bike camping gear, area campgrounds, routes, and more!” More info here.

Cargo-palooza – 5:00 pm at Splendid Cycles (SE)

One thing that positively surprised me when I moved to Portland was how bikes were customized into cargo-bikes and the creative practicalities people come up with with such creativity depending on their specific needs. This Sunday, cargo-eccentric folks are summoned up together for a group bike ride and to exchange tips and anecdotes. More info here.

Stay plugged into all the bike and transportation-related events around the region via our comprehensive event calendar.

Contact me at m.arangoojeda@gmail.com or @arango_mari on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

