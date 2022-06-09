Weekend Event Guide: Filmed by Bike, Disaster Relief Trials, Pioneer Century, and more

A scene from the 2009 Filmed By Bike Street Party. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Hello everyone!

There’s a lot happening this weekend, so buckle-up. Bring a rain jacket and remember to always double-check with ride organizers for last-minute changes or cancellations. Here we go…

Friday, June 9th

Filmed by Bike Opening Night Ride – 5:00 pm at the Clinton Street Theater (SE)

Long awaited Portland’s local summer film festival is here! This ride, led by The Street Trust will roll up to Hollywood Theater in style. Let the show begin! More info here.

20th Anniversary Filmed by Bike – 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the Hollywood Theatre (NE)

Portland’s beloved filmed festival kicks off with a series of bike-related short movies. Locally based directors Amit Zinman, Anchitta Noowong, Vincent Pham and Brittany Villela are included in the program. More info here.

Saturday, June 11th

Pioneer Metric Century – (Canby)

This is the Portland Bicycling Club signature ride. The three different available routes of mostly paved surfaces alternate between the urban areas of Canby, Molalla & Scott Mills and the beautiful farmland views riding south of Clackamas County. More info here.

Disaster Relief Trials – 10:00 am at Cully Park (NE)

Last weekend’s Cargo-palooza was all about displaying Portlanders’ cargo bikes. Now it is the time to test them and their riders’ skills to respond in case a disaster strikes. Such a Portland-original event makes it to its 10th anniversary. More info here.

Loop the Blocks – 12:00 pm from Portland Farmers Market (SW)

This short meet-up summoned Bike Loud west chapter as an act of encouragement for bikers and walkers to take on their streets by going on a loop around the SW and N Park Blocs, but still as a social and family event. This will be the first of 13 occurrences taking place through the end of August. More info here.

FBB/All Bodies on Bikes Ride – meet at 12:30 pm at the Woodlawn Park Amphitheatre (NE)

Filmed by Bike and bicycle inclusivity movement All Bodies on Bikes team up on this leisurely all-skills ride. There will be time for a Q&A session with ABOB co-founder, Marley Blonsky. Ride ends for provisions at The Barley Pod on NE 60th, with subsequent optional pedaling to Hollywood Theatre for FBB Saturday screenings. More info here.

Filmed by Bike: Films and Street Party – films start at 5:00 pm at the Hollywood Theatre (SE)

Filmed by Bike’s Saturday night includes two blocks of films with stories revolving around bikes. The big night also declares a big party outside the Clinton Street Theater. Two years of pandemic has us waiting for something like this! More info here.

Sunday, June 12th

Filmmaker Ride – 11:30 am at Woodlawn Park Amphitheatre (NE)

Join Filmed by Bike for a social bike ride with a chance to ask questions to the featured filmmakers coming from all over the world. More info here.

Sundays on Going – 12:00 pm at NE 6th and Going

Join Bike Loud PDX to help kick off their “mini Sunday Parkways” along the Going neighborhood greenway. Meet at Biketown station for a slow-roll into the block party and enjoy the calm and friendly street. More info here.

Bike Fair – 1:00 to 4:00 pm at Rigler Elementary School (NE)

“Sunday Parkways is just a few weeks away so how about a warm-up with theCully Neighborhood Bike Fair this Sunday at Rigler Elementary! There will be free bike repair, biking lessons, snacks and more!” More info here.

