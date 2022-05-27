Weekend Event Guide: Petal Pedal, End AIDS Ride, bike polo, and more

Hi everyone!

We are heading into the last weekend before a certain summer biking event you may have heard of (#BikeSummer!). Before that, we’ve got to get through a few days of intermittent rain and cloud-covered skies this weekend (especially on Saturday, according to the forecast). So keep that rain gear handy.

Also please note that this weekend (Sat-Mon) is the annual Memorial Day closure of River View Cemetery. Please stay out of the cemetery out of respect for its owners and visitors.

Here’s our hand-picked selection of events for this weekend…

Friday, May 27th

Breakfast on the Bridges – 7:00 to 9:00 am on the Steel, Hawthorne and Tilikum bridges

Tomorrow is the last Friday of the month, so it’s time for Breakfast on the Bridges to be back! People crossing these bridges in this time frame will get free breakfast from an elite list of donors. All that is required is a huge smile back. This is also a friendly reminder that for the month of June BonB will be happening every Friday. More info here.

Parking Reform Ride – 12:45 pm at Director Park (SW)

This weekend’s Bike Loud West policy ride is featured by Tony Jordan, who is a renown advocate for parking reforms that aim to combat climate change. The ride will make a 6-mile loop and several stops to discuss this work, reasons and views. More info here. This event will repeat on Sunday at the same time for folks not able to make it on Friday.

Saturday, May 28th

Petal Pedal – first route starts at 6:30 am at The Oregon Garden (Silverton, OR)

This fully-supported ride brought to you by ORbike departs from the beautiful Oregon Garden and offers 4 possible routes (30, 50, 70 and 100 miles) cruising by the Willamette Valley farms and some Oregon small rural towns, with also a chance to ride through Silver Falls Park (just the 100-mi route), before return to the Garden for a some after-party fun. Perks include the three meals, admission to the Oregon Garden, live music and access to an open beer and wine bar. More info here.

Mountain Bike Social Ride – 9:30 am at the Sandy Ridge Trail System

Join the Northwest Trail Alliance and River City Bikes for an exciting MTB group ride adventure through the Sandy trails’ forests. As if it weren’t enough, folks will regroup afterwards for hot dogs and drinks. More info here.

Bike Ride Vigil for Aaron – 3:30 pm at 6608 SE 81st Ave (SE)

Meet and roll together to remember our friend Aaron Proton Tarfman. Ride ends at Food Not Bombs feeding (where Aaron volunteered). More info here.

Drink Coffee, Drink Beer, End AIDS Ride – 4:15 pm at Laurelhurst Park (SE)

This one will be a social ride with a cause. Team Portland, a community of cyclists joining efforts against HIV/AIDS, are organizing a casual ride southwards to Coffee Beer in an event that will end with raffles whose funds will go to support the LA LGBT Center and SF AIDS Foundation. More info here. Also take a moment to read our story about Stephen La Marca, one of the valiants from Team Portland.

Sunday, May 29th

Bike Polo – 3:00 pm at Alberta Park (NE)

The bike polo season is on! Join a group of bike polo enthusiasts from all levels on weekly matches of this niche sport. Give it a try for something new, discover new hidden skills or share a fun story afterwards. More info here.

