Whet your appetite for Blumenauer Bridge opening with these fresh photos

Looking south from the north side of I-84 on 7th Ave. (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

As you read on Wednesday, the City of Portland is planning a big party on July 31st to celebrate the opening of a new carfree bridge over I-84 between the Lloyd and Central Eastside districts.

This is a huge deal and we’re psyched this will finally open. We know it will be a nice riding experience on the bridge, but we hope it spurs more and better connections on either end.

I happened to be near the south side of the where the bridge will land last night and snapped a few photos to give you a sense of where it looks today. It had been about seven months since I’d taken a good look at it.

Beyond the bridge itself, notice the improved spaces on the ends. On the south side there will be a new path to approach the bridge and a plaza with what appears to be a new water feature. On the north side, PBOT has extended the sidewalk into NE Lloyd Blvd and built a huge curb extension on the northwest corner. This will make it safer and easier to cross Lloyd.

Here are the rest of my photos from the south side (click to open gallery):

Here are the rest of my photos from the north side (click to open gallery):