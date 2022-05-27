Jobs of the Week: Community Cycling Center, Cynergy E-Bikes, King Cycle Group
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on May 27th, 2022 at 7:59 am
Need a new job? Want a better job?
We’ve got three great job opportunities that just went up this week.
Learn more about each one via the links below…
– Senior Bike Mechanic – Cynergy E-Bikes
– HR Manager – King Cycle Group
– Mechanic – Community Cycling Center
Advertisement
For a complete list of available jobs, click here.
Be the first to know about new job opportunities by signing up for our daily Job Listings email or by following @BikePortland on Twitter.
These are paid listings. And they work! If you’d like to post a job on the Portland region’s “Best Local Blog” two years running, you can purchase a listing online for just $75. Learn more at our Job Listings page.
Jonathan Maus is BikePortland’s editor, publisher and founder. Contact him at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.
NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.