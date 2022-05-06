Jobs of the Week: North Portland Bikeworks, NW Trail Alliance

We had two new jobs listed this week, and they’re great ones!

Learn more about each one via the links below…

– Bicycle mechanic and customer service – North Portland Bikeworks

– Executive Director – NW Trail Alliance

Advertisement

Learn more about this listings service at our Jobs Hub.

Be the first to know about new job opportunities by signing up for our daily Job Listings email or by following @BikePortland on Twitter.

These are paid listings. And they work! If you’d like to post a job on the Portland region’s “Best Local Blog” two years running, you can purchase a listing online for just $75. Learn more at our Job Listings page.

Jonathan Maus is BikePortland’s editor, publisher and founder. Contact him at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

Front Page

jobs of the week