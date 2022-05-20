Jobs of the Week: Trek Travel, Ride w GPS, Go By Bike, Community Cycling Center, Velotech, West End Bikes
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on May 20th, 2022 at 9:12 am
Looking for a new place to spread you cycling wings? We’ve got seven fresh job opportunities worth considering.
Learn more about each one via the links below…
– Digital Marketing Specialist – Velotech, Inc.
– Frontend Software Engineer – Ride with GPS
– Summer Bike Valet Ambassadors – Go By Bike
– Service Manager – Community Cycling Center
– Sales Associate – West End Bikes
– Shipping Specialist – Velotech, Inc.
