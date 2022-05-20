Jobs of the Week: Trek Travel, Ride w GPS, Go By Bike, Community Cycling Center, Velotech, West End Bikes

Posted by on May 20th, 2022 at 9:12 am

Looking for a new place to spread you cycling wings? We’ve got seven fresh job opportunities worth considering.

Learn more about each one via the links below…

Guide – Trek Travel

Digital Marketing Specialist – Velotech, Inc.

Frontend Software Engineer – Ride with GPS

Summer Bike Valet Ambassadors – Go By Bike

Service Manager – Community Cycling Center

Sales Associate – West End Bikes

Shipping Specialist – Velotech, Inc.

Advertisement

For a complete list of available jobs, click here.

Be the first to know about new job opportunities by signing up for our daily Job Listings email or by following @BikePortland on Twitter.

These are paid listings. And they work! If you’d like to post a job on the Portland region’s “Best Local Blog” two years running, you can purchase a listing online for just $75. Learn more at our Job Listings page.

Front Page

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests