Meet carfree Portlander Steve “Chezz” Cheseborough (video)

Our latest Carfree Portlander episode will introduce you to local musician Steve Cheseborough. Chezz is a “blues man in exile” who sold his car 16 months ago and has never looked back.

In this video by Amit Zinman, you’ll hear Chezz sing and play his harmonica while riding his bike through Laurelhurst Park, follow along with him to a gig in northeast Portland, and see how he uses his bike to volunteer as a food delivery rider for Meals on Wheels.

“People will commend me that I’m doing a lot for the planet or getting exercise. They think those are the reasons to ride a bike, but those are just side benefits,” Chezz says in the video. “The main reason is to enjoy life. It’s not fun to be in a metal box.”

Thanks to Amit for his great work on this series and to all of our subscribers and supporters for allowing us to share this type of content here on BikePortland.

Watch it above or via this link.

Browse past episodes here.

Jonathan Maus is BikePortland's editor, publisher and founder.

