Meet carfree Portlander Vivek Javeen (Video)

We are so excited to share a new episode in our Carfree Portlanders series!

This time we spend a day with advocate, physicist, and road safety researcher Vivek Javeen. Vivek moved to Portland from Corvallis very recently and has plugged right into the community. When he’s not working his day job at Oregon Health Sciences University (OHSU), Vivek is co-leader of the new Bike Loud PDX West Side chapter and he’s recently begun tabling at the Portland State University Saturday Farmer’s Market in the South Park Blocks.

You might also recall Vivek’s research into pedestrian fatalities we highlighted back in August. We’re so grateful he’s a Portlander and it’s very cool he manages this full life and schedule using his bike and transit.

We hope you enjoy watching and are as inspired by Vivek as we are. You might also like our previous profile of Jamshed Patel.

Special thanks to our video guy Amit Zinman. His work and video content like this is made possible by readers who step up and subscribe and/or make financial contributions to BikePortland. Please consider joining them today!

And if you know anyone who’d be a good subject for this series, please let us know.

