Meet carfree Portlander Jenna Phillips (video)

The latest episode in our Carfree Portlanders series features Jenna Phillips, who has found a following on TikTok for her infectiously fun posts about biking around town and to her day job in Beaverton.

Video shot and edited by Amit Zinman, produced by BikePortland. And a special congratulations is due to Amit: The video he made for us about Remove By Bike was chosen for the upcoming Filmed By Bike festival!

Special thanks to our subscribers and supporters like the Perham Foundation for making content like this possible. If you like this video, check out past episodes here.

