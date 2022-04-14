Meet carfree Portlander Jenna Phillips (video)
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on April 14th, 2022 at 1:44 pm
The latest episode in our Carfree Portlanders series features Jenna Phillips, who has found a following on TikTok for her infectiously fun posts about biking around town and to her day job in Beaverton.
Video shot and edited by Amit Zinman, produced by BikePortland. And a special congratulations is due to Amit: The video he made for us about Remove By Bike was chosen for the upcoming Filmed By Bike festival!
