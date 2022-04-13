The City of Tigard really wants you to try an e-bike

There are a bunch of great events planned next month in Tigard as part of that city’s “Move 4 May” initiative, which they’re hosting in cahoots with their parks department and safe routes to school program. Among the events are several opportunities to test ride electric bikes.

It’s yet another illustration that local governments see the potential of e-bikes as replacements for car trips that can have a healthy impact on their cities.

Tigard has partnered with one of the biggest names in the business, Rad Power Bikes, to provide demo bikes that will be available for test rides. Portland-based retail shops Clever Cycles and Cynergy E-bikes will also be on hand with demos from other brands.

In addition to bikes, Tigard will have e-scooters from Bird and Lime on hand. It’s all part of a push to get more folks in Tigard to choose something other than a car for short trips.

Dave Roth, senior transportation planner for City of Tigard, says, “You don’t have to be immersed in the bike or transportation world to know there’s some serious buzz around e-bikes and other new types of micromobility. People, and not just bike people, are talking about e-bikes, and Tigard welcomes anyone and everyone who’s been curious to try these new travel options to join us in May.”

There will be five e-bike and scooter demo days:

May 7th – Tigard Heritage Trail

May 8th – Tigard Farmers Market

May 14th – Tigard Heritage Trail

May 15th – Tigard Farmers Market

May 22nd – Summerlake Park

Find out more about these demo days and other Move 4 May events at Tigard-OR.gov.

