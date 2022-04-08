Our first post was 17 years ago today!

17 years ago today I wrote the first post on what would become BikePortland. It was such an innocent post, and written without a clue that I would devote much of my life to this work for the next 17 years.

But here I am, 16,501 posts later. And here we are — still dedicated to this community and still doing what we can to show the world that bicycles and the people who ride them and love them are awesome and worthy of respect.

The amount of change I’ve seen in this city and in the online news business is overwhelming to me at times. Through it all, I’ve kept our core values and principles in tact: respect readers, value conversations, amplify activists, lift up new voices, stimulate the local economy, create an inclusive “big tent”, focus on what matters, don’t chase clicks, and do it all in a way that informs and inspires.

Taken together, all of these things have helped build a strong community of people who care about the good stuff and are willing to work for more of it. That’s what BikePortland is about.

Can’t wait to cover the grand opening of Better Naito! Took this photo yesterday.

This work has been my full-time job since 2006 when I gave up a promising career to chase my dream of being a cycling “citizen journalist”. The dream is still alive! But this last year has been one of many changes internally as I’ve continued to try and make the finances pencil out.

Thanks to the generosity of Mike Perham — a reader who values strong local media so much he stepped up to invest and become a co-owner of our parent company (Pedaltown Media Inc.) last year — I was finally able to breathe a bit easier and make much-needed upgrades to our audio/visual equipment, our backend tech, major website upgrade (wait until you see it!) and writing team.

We’ve taken big and important steps, but the transition to the next chapter of BikePortland has been more challenging than I anticipated and remains a work in progress.

To put it very bluntly, we need a lot more support from this community in order to survive and thrive. I refuse to plaster our work with annoying banner ads and links to stories with gross clickbait photos. We don’t have a sales manager (at least not yet) and we make just a paltry sum from advertisers, so we must continue to grow our base of subscribers and financial contributors.

Please become a subscriber today. If you’re already on the list, thank you! And please tell a few friends or your boss to join you. We have subscriptions for individuals and businesses.

Thank you for reading and being a part of this amazing journey. The best is yet to come.

Check our support page for a list of ways you can contribute.

Austin
Subscriber
Austin

Alright, just subscribed! I should have done it sooner. Thanks for everything you do, I love reading it everyday!

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Ted Timmons (Contributor)
Member
Ted Timmons (Contributor)

congrats Jonathan- and the whole BP team now!

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Good work
Guest
Good work

Thanks for all your hard work!
Please consider an annual report to readers that shares budget and subscriber numbers. By showing the struggle, you may get more buy in.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Suburban
Guest
Suburban

Congratulations! This work has been a big deal in my life, Since the days of Chunk###. Sending more money. Thank You!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Racer X
Guest
Racer X

Congrats Jonathan and Team! Jonathan, now that your blog is of age, will it be getting its drivers license or staying car-free for now?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Bill Stites
Subscriber
Bill Stites

Congratulations Jonathan – I really admire your tenacity to continue to work so hard to maintain and grow this important community resource.
I sometimes try to imagine what PDX would be like without bikeportland, and it’s never a good visual …

Please, people, recognize the value here and the support needed. An investor helps, of course, but bikeportland has obviously grown, consuming more resources, and needs individual and community support behind it. Especially for the folks who are regular commenters.

Please consider becoming a regular subscriber. $10./month with auto-pay and forget about it. If the cost of a sandwich is too much for you on a monthly basis, then don’t do it. But for everyone else … c’mon already.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
23 minutes ago
