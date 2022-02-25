New Safe Rest Village coming to Peninsula Crossing Trail in north Portland

Video from July 2021 riding past the location of a future Safe Rest Village. The village would be on the right side in this view.

“My hope is that the attention and services required to manage a Safe Rest Village will also translate to managing unsanctioned camps elsewhere along the Peninsula Crossing.”
— Jim Sjulin, retired Portland Parks planner and trail advocate

Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan announced the locations of four new Safe Rest Village on Thursday. Ryan is in charge of Portland’s housing and homeless services bureaus and has a big role to play in Mayor Ted Wheeler’s ratcheting-up of emergency powers to address the “humanitarian crisis on our streets.”

One of the village locations is a 62,250 square-foot parcel of land adjacent to the Peninsula Crossing Trail, a mutli-use path that’s part of the 40-Mile Loop that provides a carfree connection between N Willamette Blvd and N Columbia Blvd. The new Safe Rest Village location is just north of the Willamette Blvd entrance of N Princeton Street. Some advocates see a city-sanctioned and managed camp as an improvement over current conditions.

This area has been home to an established encampment of Portlanders for a long time. There are many people living in different locations all along the one-mile path. In November 2020 we reported that the City of Portland had the Peninsula Crossing Trail on a list targeted for debris removal. And in May 2020 we shared a letter to city officials from four north Portland neighborhood associations who were concerned about the rise in homelessness. In that letter, neighborhood leaders pushed for more sanctioned camps similar to what Commissioner Ryan has in store with the Save Rest Villages.

In an announcement yesterday, Ryan said the new villages will be, “Managed, temporary, outdoor shelters with onsite case management, peer support, behavioral and mental health services, as well as amenities such as showers, flush toilets, laundry, trash/recycling, and community gathering spaces.”

That’s good news to trail advocate Jim Sjulin. Sjulin is a retired Portland Parks & Recreation natural areas and trails manager who also sits on the board of the 40-Mile Loop Land Trust, a nonprofit that wants to complete a 150-mile trail system around the region (you might recall his work on closing gaps in the Marine Drive bike path).

Metro Regional Trail Map showing the PCT. Arrow points to village location.

The Peninsula Crossing Trail is the only carfree connection to the 40-Mile Loop on the entire north Portland peninsula.

“Unfortunately,” Sjulin says, “due to the presence of camps and concerns about personal safety, most people will not use the Peninsula Crossing Trail today.” Speaking only for himself because 40-Mile Loop hasn’t made an official statement yet, Sjulin added that, “The sheer number of camps, the litter, the needles, and the number of people literally camping on the trail is overwhelming, intimidating, and heartbreaking.”

If the new managed camp changes those conditions, Sjulin supports the Safe Rest Village at this location.

“My hope is that the attention and services required to manage a Safe Rest Village will also translate to managing unsanctioned camps elsewhere along the Peninsula Crossing,” he said. “If that happens, it would be perceived as much safer than it is today and people could once again use the trail as intended.”

— Learn more about the Safe Rest Village program on the city’s website.

Bryan Morris
Bryan Morris

Are any of these “Safe Rest Villages” currently up and running?

D2
D2

Technically. The one at SE Water and Main that you can see from the Hawthorne viaduct will be one, or is one. I’m not sure if it will change much from its current form or not.

In either case it is/was a working example for this project.

Bryan Morris
Bryan Morris

I haven’t been down there in a while. What is the situation like around that area?

Watts
Watts

I believe they are shutting that one down.

maxD
maxD

I hope they include tree protection

maxD
maxD

I hope the path will not planned to be used as a de facto driveway

Kalen
Kalen

well that’s unfortunate.

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Kalen,

What is unfortunate about this to you? It would help us understand your opinion more if you elaborated a bit.

Bryan Morris
Bryan Morris

I can’t speak for Kalen, but it means that the Peninsula Crossing Trail is now officially, as opposed to effectively, dead as a MUP.

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Why?

And if that were true, why would a devoted advocate for the trail like Jim Sjulin support it?

J_R
J_R

Probably because Sjulin remembers the good old days when the city and other agencies could build MUPs and they were heavily used by commuters, recreational cyclists and families. Now the MUPs are cesspools filled with trash and corridors are occupied with a sufficient number of people who scare me to the point where I won’t ride except in a group.

A section of the I-205 path that I rode two weeks ago was completely blocked. My emails to the mayor and four commissioners resulted in only ONE response.

As I’ve said before, bicycle facilities and the bicycle culture of Portland is one of the top five reasons I have for loving Portland, but the conditions have deteriorated so much it’s not worth it. Bryan’s right – we’ve just lost another MUP.

Charley
Charley

I’d prefer that the area return to its formerly pleasant, park-like condition. But given the obvious need, cleaning up the area for safe, temporary habitation makes sense.

More importantly, we need to BUILD MORE HOUSING so the cost of housing drops, and we never have to sacrifice our parks again! There’s lots of green shoots on this front, but it’s going to take a while to get there.

Bryan Morris
Bryan Morris

We need to start dealing with the epidemic of drug addiction that is the root of most of this problem.

