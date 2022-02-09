Dozens more 15 mph ‘shared streets’ popping up in Portland

Posted by on February 9th, 2022 at 9:55 am

(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

The City of Portland continues to tweak and update their Slow Streets Program.

Launched in May 2020 as a response to Covid-induced demand for socially-distanced biking and walking, the Portland Bureau of Transportation first placed rickety signs and plastic barrels at over 100 locations citywide. Then in 2021, with a ringing endorsement from the public on their side, PBOT upgraded them to more robust concrete planters.

The latest update is to ditch the old “Local Access Only” verbiage on the original signs and replace it with a different message. We shared visuals of the new signage back in December when we saw it on a few of the concrete planter diverter installations.

Since then PBOT has been busy swapping out non-concrete locations with the new, yellow “Shared Street 15 mph” signage that includes icons of a bike rider, walkers, and a driver. Note that these are advisory signs only (the yellow color is how you know) which means the 15 mph is not binding law. Most if not all the streets these are installed on still technically have a speed limit of 20 mph.

Just one year ago we reported that this “Shared Street” facility type was extremely rare in Portland. It’s not anymore!

In the past few weeks the new signs have popped up all over the city. I’ve seen them on residential side streets at Southeast Division and 86th, SE Lincoln and 60th, and on the Alameda Ridge.

I reached out to PBOT Interim Director of Communications and Public Involvement Hannah Schafer to find out what’s going on. She said they’re replacing the signs, “To match more closely with our more permanent Slow Street concrete barrel installations as we do needed maintenance on the temporary installations.”

Why’d they ditch the old signs? Here’s more from Schafer:

“We’ve found the ‘Shared Street’ signs are more understandable for folks and convey a clearer message than ‘Local Access Only’. Local Access Only can be misinterpreted as exclusive to only certain people (i.e. only people who live on the street), while an advisory shared street sign much more clearly states who is welcome and to adjust your speed accordingly. We want all Portlanders to feel welcome to use our shared streets and neighborhood greenways across the city for walking, biking, rolling and strolling!”

— Learn more about PBOT’s Slow Streets program on their website.

Bjorn
Guest
Bjorn

I’d like them to say no thru motor vehicle traffic or something similar. A lot of the worst offenders in terms of scary interactions are people using these shared streets as cut throughs. That is why diverters that prevent motor vehicle traffic are also very effective at improving the experience of using the street.

16 hours ago
16 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

These signs have been around my neighborhood, for what 2-3? years now. “Covid-Time” has my internal clock all messed up.
I really wish people would follow them, but they don’t. They are a minor inconvenience as drivers speed around them anyway. They might work if people cared about others more than themselves but with our increasingly narcissistic society, I don’t hold out much hope.

16 hours ago
16 hours ago
JeffP
Guest
JeffP

Have you ever been able to assess if the majority of offenders are those who actually live on the street? I’ve had some interactions in the past that lead me to believe many (most?) are the very people who live there.

14 hours ago
14 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

I’m going to guess about a 50/50 split between folks that live (or visiting) in the neighborhood and the parents that drop off/pick up their kids at the local school.
The neighborhood isn’t setup very well for people to use as a shortcut.

10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Fuzzy Blue Line
Guest
Fuzzy Blue Line

As has been discussed in numerous BP articles, without additional traffic calming design treatments speed compliance will be low. Absent enforcement (automated or otherwise) drivers using these streets as cut throughs will continue.

16 hours ago
16 hours ago
ChadwickF
Subscriber
ChadwickF

Is this program still seeking volunteers?
I applied to be a volunteer about, what, a year ago, and never heard anything. I just signed up again in case I screwed up something on my end.
I’m wondering if any of you have heard anything or if anyone has volunteered. Thanks.

14 hours ago
14 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

By definition, black on yellow signs are warning signs. Black on white are regulatory signs. I don’t think one could be successfully prosecuted for exceeding 15 mph based on the presence of a 15 mph warning sign. Assuming, of course, there were ANY enforcement of traffic laws (suggestions?) in Portland.

14 hours ago
14 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

Good point. One photo does show a 15 mph black-and-white sign, but the others just have the yellow. I hope the plan is to replace the yellow ones with permanent black-and-white ones over time.

One photo shows both–a yellow 15 mph one a few feet in front of a black-and-white 20 mph one (I assume 20–only the zero is visible). That gives people a pretty sound argument for ignoring the 15 mph one.

11 hours ago
11 hours ago
idlebytes
Guest
idlebytes

So excited about this. There’s six along one of my most common routes. The temporary ones seem to have helped despite the angry neighbors I’ve came across dragging them out of the road.

Also looks like they made some changes since last July. Most notably there isn’t one on Tillamook at Williams anymore perhaps its an emergency route or too narrow for the Lift buses I’ve frequently seen on it.

12 hours ago
12 hours ago
Philips
Guest
Philips

Just more virtue-signing from PBoT. Those inclined to follow rules and drive cooperatively will continue to do so, while everyone else summarily ignores them.

Mission Accomplished!

12 hours ago
12 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

‘Shared Street’ signs are so problematic. Aren’t almost all of our streets ‘shared streets’? What in the world are they even trying to say?

Outside of that the 15 mph advisory things aren’t worth the money it costs to print them and have a city employee set them out. What a huge waste of money.

12 hours ago
12 hours ago
Andrew Kreps
Guest
Andrew Kreps

Add to that, I’m pretty sure the yellow 15mph sign has a (standard) black and white 20mph sign directly behind it in one of those photos. I wonder which one most folks will follow.

11 hours ago
11 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

I’m pretty sure the concrete beg barrels say ‘Advisory Speed 15 MPH’ or something to that effect. It’s the most limp-wristed reaction to traffic violence since the ‘cheering for good driving’ fiasco.

I’m pretty sure the actual speed limit is 20 MPH regardless, but there is no traffic enforcement in Portland so who cares really

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

It’s the most limp-wristed reaction

Could you please explain what you mean by this?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

I wonder which one most folks will follow.

Neither.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
EP
Guest
EP

Ooh, more signs no one will read.

The only things that (barely) register with drivers are physical objects.

Oh how I wish I could buy a concrete barrel planter for my street.

DIVERTERS, DIVERTERS, DIVERTERS!

Vote Up10Vote Down  Reply
11 hours ago
Skeptical Cyclist
Guest
Skeptical Cyclist

These are frankly pretty pointless. Actually I often come close to hitting them when I turn onto a road. Dumb.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Angelie P
Guest
Angelie P

This is all performative unless there is increased enforcement. It’s so stupid that enforcement is a dirty word to the woke Portland activists and the city council.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
