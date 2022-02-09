Podcast: Shop talk with Tom Martin of TomCat Bikes

Ever since I got seriously into cycling in my freshman year of college or so, I’ve loved hanging out at bike shops. My friends and I were huge “shop rats” back in the day, and as I record more of these Shop Talk episodes, I’m realizing how much I’ve missed it!

Getting to know and chat with interesting bike people like my guest this week, Tom Martin of TomCat Bikes on SE Milwaukie and Powell, is a big reason why.

So much of what we think of as “local bike culture” exists in and/or comes from bike shops and I believe they’re a vital part of our cycling ecosystem.

Tom Martin embraces that responsibility.

Advertisement

(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Since opening TomCat Bikes in 2018 after 35 years wearing many different hats in the bike industry, his shop has become firmly established in the Brooklyn neighborhood. In this interview you’ll hear how friends helped him survive the Covid boom, learn why he’s become the go-to shop for fans of Burning Man and freak bikes, find out why he thinks major shifts in the bike industry will help his business, find out why he thinks local bike theft chop shops — which he calls “bicycle slaughterhouses” — are tied to organized crime rings, and what it means to give a bike a soul.

Listen via the player above or wherever you get your podcasts. If you like it, please leave us a review or a rating and tell your friends about it!

Our podcast is a production of Pedaltown Media Inc., and is made possible by listeners like you. If you’re not a subscriber yet, please sign up today. You can listen to more episodes and find out how to subscribe here.

Jonathan Maus is BikePortland’s editor, publisher and founder. Contact him at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

BikePortland Podcast, Business, Front Page

tom martin