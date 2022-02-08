PBOT pilot program adds secure bike parking for Hacienda CDC residents

Posted by on February 8th, 2022 at 4:13 pm

Hacienda CDC resident Olga Tunay next to a row of bike lockers outside their housing complex in Cully. It’s just one type of secure bike parking facility in the pilot program.
(Photo: PBOT)

The Portland Bureau of Transportation has partnered with Hacienda Community Development Corporation and Andando en Bicicletas y Caminando to build secure bike parking for residents at Hacienda affordable housing communities.

As the Community Cycling Center discovered over a decade ago in their groundbreaking “Barriers to Bicycling” report, fear of bike theft ranks high as a concern for people interested in cycling and secure parking is often nonexistent for Portlanders who live in affordable housing.

Cully neighborhood residents have worked for many years to make progress on this issue and the PBOT pilot program is an exciting step forward.

Recent City of Portland bike parking code changes updated rules to set bike parking standards that are in line with meeting Portland’s goal of having a 25% biking mode share by 2030.

One of the new secure community bike cages built for a Hacienda CDC community.
(Photo: PBOT)

A PBOT press release on the Hacienda secure bike parking project says that the program is designed to meet these new citywide bicycle parking standards. While bike parking at new developments has been designed to meet the code, parking availability at existing apartment buildings was lacking. This was a problem for people in these communities who want to be able to bike for transportation and recreation.

“Lockable, enclosed, and accessible bike parking is often the missing link for many Portlanders needing a low-cost form of transportation and recreation,” the PBOT press release says.

With a project budget of $31,000, PBOT constructed eight new weather-protected large bike lockers and three bike shelters with lockable fences. There are now an additional 54 secure places for people to park their bikes at several Hacienda communities in Portland, and the pilot may inform future projects to implement widespread secure bike parking.

“PBOT is using this pilot to understand what is possible when retrofitting an existing building with lockable and enclosed bike parking that are essential for supporting people using bikes, while still balancing the potential hurdles of implementation for building owners,” the press release says. “Supporting mobility by bike is part of PBOT’s strategic plan to reduce carbon emissions and support a balanced transportation system.”

Angelie P
Guest
Angelie P

I hope they are secure enough. The blue USPS blue mailbox by my house just got destroyed by someone with a crowbar and an angle grinder. Probably should still use a lock inside. Also good idea to register your bike at Bike Index. Go to http://www.bikeindex.org It’s free to register your bike.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Doug
Guest
Doug

Any time someone designs locks or bike storage it should be tested in Portland first.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

Even much code-compliant new construction has proven to have inadequate and insecure bike parking.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
15 hours ago
