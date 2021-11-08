Latest progress on Red Electric Trail bridge, SW Capitol Hwy projects

Posted by on November 8th, 2021 at 10:48 am

The Red Electric Trail bridge connecting “Little Bertha” and SW Capitol Hwy with platform in place.
(Photos: Lisa Caballero/BikePortland)

The City of Portland continues to make solid progress on key projects in southwest: the Red Electric Trail and Bridge and SW Capitol Highway – Multnomah Village to West Portland projects.

The Red Electric Trail Bridge

Since our last report, the span for the Red Electric Trail bridge has been set in place. You can finally get a sense of what this path through the trees will be like in the photo above. The project is scheduled to complete in the spring of 2022.

Advertisement

SW Capitol Highway

Underdrain sits at the bottom of the 42nd/Woods Creek stormwater basin.

This past weekend was probably the chance to see the inner workings of the 42nd St/Woods Creek stormwater facility. Weather permitting, the basin will be filled with soil this week in preparation for post-frost plantings in the spring.

As you can see in the photo above, workers constructed an underdrain which cuts through the three chambers, it looks like it’s made out of tightly packed gravel or very permeable asphalt. Possibly there is a perforated pipe inside of the gravel, I don’t know, I missed its construction. The turquoise pipes rising out of the underdrain look to me like venting in order to maintain proper waterflow.

The two photos below show the intake and outflow for the basin. Early next year, the intake will be connected to stormwater pipes which will run from SW Capitol Highway, under Alice St and 42nd Ave, to the basin.

If you missed the fun of watching this basin get built, don’t worry, there are others! The most easily accessible basin to watch will also be the largest one, next to the US Post Office at the corner of Multnomah Blvd and 40th Ave. You can sign up to receive project updates and schedule at the SW Capitol Highway project website.

Publisher’s note: In two weeks, Lisa will leave Portland for a few months, so this will be her last SW infrastructure update until next spring.

Front Page, Infrastructure
,

Related Posts

NOTE: Thanks for sharing and reading our comments. To ensure this is a welcoming and productive space, all comments are manually approved by staff. BikePortland is an inclusive company with no tolerance for meanness, discrimination or harassment. Comments with expressions of racism, sexism, homophobia, or xenophobia will be deleted and authors will be banned.

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
BstedmanKeithLisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)Jason Walker Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Jason Walker
Guest
Jason Walker

I’ll miss reading your infrastructure updates!

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
22 hours ago
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)
Author
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)

Thank you! They’ve been fun to do—I feel like three year old looking at tractors. And with the storm water basins, it’s been bugging me for a few years that I didn’t know how they were done.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
20 hours ago
Keith
Guest
Keith

LIsa – safe travels, and I also look forward to your reporting next spring.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
16 hours ago
Bstedman
Subscriber
Bstedman

We will miss your excellent SW reporting for the next few months here at SW Trails!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
24 minutes ago
«
»

Copyright © 2005-2021 BikePortland.org - Daily bike news since 2005.
BikePortland.org is a production of:
PedalTown Media Inc.
PO Box 11161
Portland, OR 97211
Original images and content owned by Pedaltown Media, Inc. Not to be used without permission. Photo Requests