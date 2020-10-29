Coming to a bike lane near you: A strawberry, a fish, and a chicken on a bike

The Portland Bureau of Transportation’s Bike to Books Design Contest winners have been announced! What started in 2017 as a way to get kids into reading, riding, and their local library, has now become a fun tradition. Even with library branches closed this year, PBOT says they received over 100 designs from schoolchildren across the city.

More than just an art contest, PBOT takes the winning designs and translates them into official bike lane pavement markings, which is something the city’s striping crews have been doing since 1999. Over the years, the cast of characters has evolved from rudimentary designs to colorful pieces of art that honor things and people Portlanders love.

This year’s contest winners were split into three age categories. While the winners get to see their work installed on the street, other participants get prizes like day passes to Lumberyard Bike Park, Nutcase helmets, or a Safe Routes to School goodie bag.

Here are this year’s big winners:

If you missed out this year, get your kids and friends involved next time around via the city’s website.

