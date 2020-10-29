Coming to a bike lane near you: A strawberry, a fish, and a chicken on a bike
Posted by Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor) on October 29th, 2020 at 12:39 pm
The Portland Bureau of Transportation’s Bike to Books Design Contest winners have been announced! What started in 2017 as a way to get kids into reading, riding, and their local library, has now become a fun tradition. Even with library branches closed this year, PBOT says they received over 100 designs from schoolchildren across the city.
More than just an art contest, PBOT takes the winning designs and translates them into official bike lane pavement markings, which is something the city’s striping crews have been doing since 1999. Over the years, the cast of characters has evolved from rudimentary designs to colorful pieces of art that honor things and people Portlanders love.
Advertisement
This year’s contest winners were split into three age categories. While the winners get to see their work installed on the street, other participants get prizes like day passes to Lumberyard Bike Park, Nutcase helmets, or a Safe Routes to School goodie bag.
Here are this year’s big winners:
1st Place
2nd Place
3rd Place
If you missed out this year, get your kids and friends involved next time around via the city’s website.
— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
— Get our headlines delivered to your inbox.
— Support this independent community media outlet with a one-time contribution or monthly subscription.
NOTE: We love your comments and work hard to ensure they are productive, considerate, and welcoming of all perspectives. Disagreements are encouraged, but only if done with tact and respect. If you see a mean or inappropriate comment, please contact us and we'll take a look at it right away. Also, if you comment frequently, please consider holding your thoughts so that others can step forward. Thank you — Jonathan