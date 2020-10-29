Support BikePortland

Coming to a bike lane near you: A strawberry, a fish, and a chicken on a bike

Posted by on October 29th, 2020 at 12:39 pm

Two of the 2nd place winners.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation’s Bike to Books Design Contest winners have been announced! What started in 2017 as a way to get kids into reading, riding, and their local library, has now become a fun tradition. Even with library branches closed this year, PBOT says they received over 100 designs from schoolchildren across the city.

More than just an art contest, PBOT takes the winning designs and translates them into official bike lane pavement markings, which is something the city’s striping crews have been doing since 1999. Over the years, the cast of characters has evolved from rudimentary designs to colorful pieces of art that honor things and people Portlanders love.

This year’s contest winners were split into three age categories. While the winners get to see their work installed on the street, other participants get prizes like day passes to Lumberyard Bike Park, Nutcase helmets, or a Safe Routes to School goodie bag.

Here are this year’s big winners:

1st Place

2nd Place

3rd Place

If you missed out this year, get your kids and friends involved next time around via the city’s website.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org
Eawriste
Guest
Eawriste

Someone pulled a citibike out of the Hudson that looked like #1 “Rainbow Trout.” Gotta be a coelacanth.

12 hours ago
Adam
Guest
Adam

This is amazing! Is there any sort of document out there detailing where all the unique bike lane thermoplastics markings are? It would be fun to make it into a ride!!

11 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Not that I’m aware of Adam. A map would be sort of tricky because these markings are like murals on the pavement.. that is, they are ephemeral and quickly come and go with potholes, wear-and-tear, and new pavement. So a map would be constantly out of date.

10 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

I still remember (and miss) the old pirate stencils on Vancouver / Williams: the power up capsules!

10 hours ago
