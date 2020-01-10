Industry Roundup: Ride with GPS mobile upgrade, Ottolock u-lock, Anthm delivery and more

While bike shop closures have dominated headlines of late, there are other parts of the local cycling industry that deserve our attention. Below is a roundup of news from Portland-based bike businesses.

Ride with GPS route planning goes mobile

RideWithGPS is the best route-making and sharing app out there. Now it’s even better because they just launched route-making capabilities within their IOS and Android apps. This means you can create/edit routes on-the-fly without a laptop or desktop! Here’s more from the company:

The new mobile route planner is fully compatible with the Ride with GPS web-based planner. It includes support for cuesheets, points of interest, interactive elevation profiles, drag-and-drop editing, and climb-aware estimated riding time. Estimated time is personally tailored to each rider based off their riding history… “You can now plan, navigate, and share real time progress of your ride, all from the Ride with GPS mobile app.” says Cullen King, Ride with GPS co-founder.

Just like their web-based tool, the new, in-app route creation is super easy. Just tap where you want to go and it works. Of course it also comes with loads of other handy features like auto-generated routes, quick-sharing tools, points of interest, and more. Get download links and learn more on their website.

Anthm makes delivery personal

Seeking to build community, Anthm Collective founder and owner Brian Anthony has taken deliveries into his own hands.

“Local for Local” is a new program where local Anthm customers can opt-in for special delivery. Any purchase of Anthm’s thoughfully made jerseys within a 20-mile radius of northeast Portland zip code 97211 can select “ANTHM Delivery” at checkout. Customers will then be prompted to select from one of two nonprofits (NW Trail Alliance or Community Cycling Center) to donate shipping fees to. Then Anthm will deliver the order in person within five days.

For Anthony, who started selling his Portland-made jerseys in River City Bicycles in 2017, the new program is an effort to get to know his customers, while also giving back to organizations he cares about. “We exchange goods in person. We send money to good organizations. Zero carbon and extra miles in our legs. Everyone wins.”

New U-lock from Otto Design Works

The company whose innovative cinch lock launched as an alternative to bulky u-locks, now sells one of their own.

The Ottolock came under fire in 2018 when a YouTuber alleged that it could be easily snipped by thieves. Company reps always warned against using it without a u-lock and now their Sidekick product allows them to offer a total security solution.

The $39 lock is silicone-coated and is made from 12mm hardened-steel with an “anti-rotation deadbolt”. Similar to their cinch lock, the Sidekick’s key selling point is that it’s small and light. Company literature says it’s considered a medium security u-lock.

Portland Pedal Power acquired by Waiter.com

A company that began during Portland’s cargo bike boom is now owned by a company that began during Silicon Valley’s dot-com boom. Portland Pedal Power CEO Stacy Blumberg says her company has been acquired by Waiter.com

“We’re hoping to expand our services and footprint in Portland.”

— Stacy Blumberg, Portland Pedal Power CEO

Portland Pedal Power began in 2007 with one bike delivering groceries for People’s Food Co-op in southeast Portland. Today they have 16 bikes, 17 employees, and deliver food from nearly 70 restaurants to 150 corporate clients.

Waiter.com began in 1995 and now operates in seven markets nationwide. Waiter.com CEO Craig Cohen said of his latest acquisition, “We are thrilled to be entering the Portland market with an established business that aligns with the values that have made Waiter.com successful in other markets across the country for the past 25 years.”

Blumberg says all current employees will remain with the company and the deal will allow PPP to expand their fleet. “We’re keeping our Portland operations status quo — same team, same bikes, same great service — and over time hoping to expand our services and footprint in Portland.”

It’s in my Heart calls it quits

A bike jersey company known for bold designs and licensing deals with well-known brands is shutting down. It’s in my Heart owner Chris Chapman says the jersey market has soured and it’s time to pull the plug.

Chapman started his company in 2012 after stints with Retro Image Apparel and Castelli. He got a quick start with a major order from REI which he leveraged into licensing deals with beer brands like Bridgeport, Hopworks, Breakside, and others. He also earned the rights to be the official jersey supplier of the Sriracha hot sauce brand.

“This last year has been terrible and the sublimated jersey category has dropped off the map,” Chapman shared in an email this week. “The bike business is tough.”

Now he’s got some inventory to move. You can get 40% everything on the Its in my Heart website using coupon code “EASY 40”.

— Jonathan Maus: (503) 706-8804, @jonathan_maus on Twitter and jonathan@bikeportland.org

