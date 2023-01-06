Jobs of the Week: OTTOLOCK, Ride w GPS, CCC, p:ear

Need a new job? Want a better job?
We’ve got six fresh opportunities for you to consider. Learn more about each one via the links below…
- Independent Sales Representative – E-Mobility Strategic Accounts – OTTOLOCK
- Product Designer – Ride with GPS
- Head of Marketing – Ride with GPS
- Andando En Bicicletas Y Caminando (ABC) Coordinator – Community Cycling Center
- Assistant Shop Manager & Master Mechanic – bike works by p:ear
- Retail Manager – Community Cycling Center
For a complete list of available jobs, click here.
Be the first to know about new job opportunities by signing up for our daily Job Listings email or by following @BikePortland on Twitter.
These are paid listings. And they work! If you’d like to post a job on the Portland region’s most popular bike and transportation news platform, you can purchase a listing online for just $75. Learn more at our Job Listings page.
If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.