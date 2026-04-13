Monday Roundup: Paris in Brooklyn, ‘Trail Towns’, e-bike reviews, and more

Welcome to the week.

Below are the most notable stories that came across my inbox in the past seven days…

Passing of legendary advocate: Tim Blumenthal had a vast impact on US cycling advocacy in the decades he led the International Mountain Biking Association, Bikes Belong, and then People for Bikes. I knew him from about 2007 to 2013 when we’d attend the National Bike Summit in Washington D.C. together. Tim was also a regular at the Oregon Bike Summit. He passed after a battle with cancer. He was 70 years old. Rest in peace, Tim! (Bicycle Retailer & Industry News)

Mamdani going full Hidalgo: I was waiting to see which US mayor would be the first to embrace the urban planning gusto of Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and it appears NYC’s Zohran Mamdani is up for the task with a plan to ban cars from a street that separates a major plaza and park. (NY Times 🔒)

Best e-bikes: With the new e-bike rebate program now in full swing, here are some of the best models, according to Wired Magazine testers. (Wired)

On your left: A well-known car company (that began as a bike company) has innovated a new bicycle bell that was scientifically engineered to pierce through noise-cancelling headphones so that pedestrians are more likely to hear it. (Skoda)

‘Menace on the streets’: This is a deep dive into the myriad problems posed by the growing number of fast and unregulated small electric vehicles swamping many cities. (Maclean’s)

Cautionary tale from Seattle: This is the story of how Seattle deployed its e-scooter fleet, where things went awry, and what’s at stake if they don’t take action to make things better. (Post Alley)

Oregon ‘Trail Towns’: Cascade Locks and Klamath Falls have both won designation as official “Trail Towns” according to the International Mountain Bicycling Association. The award is given to, “places that have made exceptional commitments to developing, stewarding, and celebrating trail systems that strengthen community life.” This is great news for advocates like NW Trail Alliance and volunteers who work so hard to build and maintain trail systems. (IMBA)

Easier e-riding: Last week we learned more about Lime’s new “Glider,” but they also launched a major redesign of their e-bike with many of the same goals. The new model aims to be easier to ride for more types of riders. (Fast Company)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.