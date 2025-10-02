Anti-ICE activists return to Bike Happy Hour with a mic, not a megaphone

Holly Brown (bandanna), M, and Dina in front of the crowd last night. Sorry, I forgot to get good photos of them!

Last night at Bike Happy Hour we were joined by three people who’ve been on the front lines of fighting against ICE and protecting immigrants and migrants from deportation.

For activists Holly Brown, M, and Dina, it was their second time joining us at the Rainbow Road Plaza. And unlike the first time, they didn’t use megaphones to yell at Mayor Keith Wilson and Happy Hour attendees who were eager to hear from him. Instead, they used my microphone. We talked about what happened at the Mayor Wilson event, how bikes can help fight the Trump Administration’s aggressive and unlawful use of federal forces in Portland, and we learned more about the work and motivations of this trio of activists.

My first order of business was to ask if anyone had questions or feelings to share about what happened at the Mayor Wilson interview. I know some folks on hand wanted to just move on (I could see the grimaces and head shaking!), but I felt like it was important to close the loop on that episode.

Aaron Kuehn stepped up to the mic to say the way protestors acted at the interview event, “Prevented there being a productive, almost once in a lifetime opportunity to have that kind of accessibility to an elected leader.” “Almost everybody I’ve heard from and who’s talked about this said they felt really bad, that that was a miscalculation in terms of tactics, and that we felt like we lost an opportunity.”

Dina, an organizer and church group volunteer who protests at the ICE facility almost nightly and who’s been attacked by an ICE officer, replied to Kuehn. “I hear you when you say it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and that is a really big shame on the Mayor,” Dina said. “You are his electorate, if he’s not giving you opportunities to speak to him I think that means that guy shouldn’t be in that job position, because that is the entirety of the job. When you are an elected representative, if you’re not talking to your constituents, there’s a problem there.”

Dina explained that the reason they showed up and shouted at the Mayor was, “Because we cannot get these people to sit down with us. The only time they try to talk to us is when we are going and making them look bad somewhere. That’s the only time any of them will give us the time of day.”

“I’m not trying to sit here and belittle your points,” Dina continued. “But I’m saying that the frustrations you’re experiencing… it’s not because of us and what we did. It’s because the Mayor is choosing to make all of those choices. To not talk to his people who elected him.”

Another Bike Happy Hour regular named Fred who was at the Mayor Wilson event, spoke next: “The sad part about this is that we agree with what you’re saying; but at the same time, we also are people that ride our bikes regularly in town and would be really nice to have had a chance to talk to the Mayor. Now he doesn’t want to come back to talk to us because we can’t control the meeting to keep that from happening again.”

“I bike all the time and bike issues are very important to me,” Brown (who was one of the most vocal protestors at the Mayor event) responded. “I definitely understand. I am sorry that that did not turn out the way that it was planned.” Brown explained that the reason they showed up was because they were monitoring the Mayor’s schedule and there are very few events where they could have access to him. “Our focus was solely on the Mayor,” Brown said. “We did not come with any animosity towards people here.”

Brown wanted to emphasize that the situation at ICE and what Trump and his cronies are doing, “Is extremely serious.” “They’re deporting entire families and people are having serious side effects because of all the chemicals in the South Waterfront area. So the fact that he hasn’t talked to us about it is honestly very disturbing.”

M, an activist with family in Los Angeles who fears deportation every day, said, “At any point, the Mayor could spoken up, he could have addressed us and then continued his conversation with you guys. But that is not what he decided to do… What he did, it was cowardly.”

To shift the conversation to how bicycle riders can help fight ICE and Trump’s troops, I recounted how Portlanders created a “bike swarm” to aid protestors during the Occupy and George Floyd protests and read a passage from the excellent book, In the City of Bikes (Harper, 2013). The book traces the history of cycling in Amsterdam and author Pete Jordan documents how Holland established a Cyclists Regiment of nearly 3,000 cyclists during World War II as Nazi Germany marched toward Amsterdam. “Their motto: ‘Swift and Nimble — Composed and Dignified.’ These troops drilled and conducted maneuvers on their bikes,” Jordan wrote.

“Bikes are actually a perfect tool to fight fascism,” M shared. They described the “Barrio Walks” program they volunteer with through Portland Contra De Los Deportaciones (Portland Against Deportations). “We get into the communities that are being affected. We hand out, ‘know your rights’ information. We give them resources,” M shared. “You could also do that on a bike. You could get together with some bike buds, pick a neighborhood, and go and do that exact same thing. It’s important right now because a lot of folks are too scared to leave their house.”

M also suggested that cyclists could organize mutual aid food distribution and do community patrols. “If you’ve noticed increased ICE activity in certain neighborhoods, get on your bikes and patrol the neighborhood, get whistles, look out for ICE, and call the PIRC [Portland Immigrant Rights Coalition] hotline.”

“There are no wrong answers when it comes to advocacy. There’s a lot of different things that you can do,” Dina added.

The overall message from all three was to just do something, anything, to push back against Trump and anti-protestor narratives from elected officials and the media — both of whom Dina believes are lying to us.

“They’re not telling you how bad it is and how dangerous this moment in history is right now,” Dina said. “And I don’t want to fearmonger, I believe we can come out of this; but only if we unite as a whole city, only if everyone comes out and everyone says we treat each other as humans.”

The discussion ended on an impassioned plea from M, which you can listen to and/or read below:

“We’re city of roses, let us be the thorns that protect the roses that are our beautiful immigrant and migrant community. Let us be the the thorn in the side of this fascist administration that thinks it’s okay to come and kidnap, brutalize and send our neighbors, friends and family off to death camps. That thinks it’s okay to sick the National Guard on civilians. Pease take all that love and all that rage in your heart and fight this fight, because it’s not just one fight. This is all of our struggle. This is personal to me, because this is my family on the line. I come from a line of people that gave up everything to be here, and I have to worry about missing a call from a family member and thinking, ‘Oh, my God, was that the call? Did it finally happen?’ Our community is only as safe as we make it. So, if one group of people is being subjected to this violence and being brutalized and sent to these camps, it can happen to any of us, and that’s why we need a united front now. Talk to your friends, talk to your neighbors. Make a plan. Do something, do anything, because we’re gonna need all the help we conduct we can get. We need all hands on deck for this.”

After I turned off the mics, Holly, M, and Dina stuck around to talk with Bike Happy Hour attendees. Holly passed out a flyer about how to identify and report ICE agents and folks signed up to be on email lists. I know some folks disagree with how I handled this because I received criticism before, during, and after the event. But to me, it felt like a very productive evening and I’m glad we got to give these relationships another chance.

In the words of one attendee, “It was a surprisingly civil conversation at a seemingly uncivilized time.”

Thanks to everyone who showed up and took part.