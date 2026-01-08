Video: Joe Cortright says massive new cost estimate means I-5 Bridge project is “dead”

The local transportation world is buzzing about the news uncovered by Joe Cortright and first published in the Willamette Week yesterday that the Interstate Bridge Replacement project’s estimated cost has doubled to about $13 billion. Not only that, but this new number was so politically toxic among project staff they intentionally hid it from lawmakers at a meeting last month.

I interviewed Cortright this morning to get his take on what it all means for the project. Watch the full interview in the player above or on the BikePortland YouTube channel.