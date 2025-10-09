Weekend Event Guide: Cyclocross doubleheader, a Boring ride, mass protest ride and more

The Springwater Corridor path on the way to Boring. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

The weekend is almost here. And in case you didn’t realize, we’ve likely left warm summer days behind for good, so it’s always a good idea to check event websites for updates in case of rain delays or cancellations. And don’t forget to pack a rain coat and/or extra layer (especially if you’re on an e-bike).

Here are my picks for this weekend…

Saturday, October 11th

Harvest CX #6 – All Day at Frenchman’s Bar Park in Vancouver (WA)

Get ready for Columbia CX, which organizers describe as a course with, “Multiple barriers with long stretches of grass, dirt, gravel, pavement, and hopefully some wet packed rideable sand!” More info here.

Southerly Ladies Ride – 10:00 am at Trolley Trail (Milwaukie)

Join an experienced ride leader for a small monthly group ride that’s for ladies only! Ride leader Maria Schur adds, “This ride is ‘no dudes, no e-bikes, no offense’.” More info here.

Meet Portland Bicycling Club – 2:30 pm at Gateway Transit Center (NE)

If you’re curious about PBC (Portland’s oldest riding club), this is a great opportunity to ride and chat with club leaders while getting to know good cycling routes in Portland metro. More info here.

Sunday, October 12th

Cyclocross Crusade #2 – All Day at Portland International Raceway (N)

The Heron Lakes course beckons and IYKYK that this is a really fun course full of challenges that’s also great for spectators and heckling. More info here.

A Boring Out and Back – 9:30 am at Upper Sellwood Park (SE)

Did you know you can hop on the Springwater path and ride it all the way to the neat little town named Boring? This is one of those classic, rite of passage Portland rides! More info here.

Emergency Naked Bike Ride – 2:30 pm at location TBA

Organizers want to mass all cyclists to protest against ICE and increased aggression from the Trump administration. Come on any bike and in any outfit. Nudity is totally optional. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.