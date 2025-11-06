City will use cargo trikes in new sidewalk cleaning program

(Photo: City of Portland)

On Monday, the City of Portland announced a new focus on cleaning sidewalks citywide. Utilizing contractors and a budget of about $2 million, the plan is to focus on sidewalks along major business corridors and commercial centers.

Among the new tools that will employed to do this cleanup work are pedal-powered cargo trikes. These trikes have already proven themselves as perfect vehicles for navigating tight spaces and still having room to cart sizable loads of garbage and debris back to a central location. Last year I profiled a downtown nonprofit that used the same style of trikes in their programs to great success.

Seven trikes were purchased for this program from Icicle Tricycles, a Portland-based company that sells trikes to businesses all over the world and recently moved into a 30,000 square-foot warehouse in Old Town.

In a statement about the new program, the City of Portland said the trikes will be accompanied by a truck and will, “visit Portland’s busiest locations on a regular basis to clean up trash and biohazards from the sidewalks that people rely on to go to school and work, go shopping, keep appointments, and enjoy their neighborhoods.”

Clear and clean sidewalks are important not just for walkers, but in many parts of the city they are a refuge for bicycle riders as well — especially in locations where the adjacent street has no safe space for cycling. (Note: bicycle riding on sidewalks is allowed in Portland, except for a small part of downtown, as described in City Code Chapter 16.70.320.)

Below is a list of streets the city will keep clean as part of this initiative:

District 1 NE Sandy Boulevard

SE 122nd

E Burnside

SE Division

NE 82nd

SE Powell

NE Halsey District 2 N Lombard

NE Killingsworth

N Williams

NE Alberta

N Mississippi

N Vancouver

NE Broadway

N Interstate

North Ainsworth

NE MLK

NE Cully District 3 NE Sandy

E Burnside

NE 28th

SE Hawthorne

SE Division/Clinton

SE Belmont

SE Foster

SE Woodstock

NE & SE 82nd

SE 79th

SE 80th

SE Milwaukie

SE Powell

SE 12th

SE 7th

SE MLK

SE Grand District 4 NW 21st

SE 13th (Sellwood)

SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway (Hillsdale)

SW Capitol Highway (Multnomah Village)

NW 23rd

West Burnside

NW Everett

NW Glisan

NW Lovejoy

NW 10th

NW 11th

NW 18th

NW 20th

Learn more via the official statement.