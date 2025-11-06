City will use cargo trikes in new sidewalk cleaning program

On Monday, the City of Portland announced a new focus on cleaning sidewalks citywide. Utilizing contractors and a budget of about $2 million, the plan is to focus on sidewalks along major business corridors and commercial centers.
Among the new tools that will employed to do this cleanup work are pedal-powered cargo trikes. These trikes have already proven themselves as perfect vehicles for navigating tight spaces and still having room to cart sizable loads of garbage and debris back to a central location. Last year I profiled a downtown nonprofit that used the same style of trikes in their programs to great success.
Seven trikes were purchased for this program from Icicle Tricycles, a Portland-based company that sells trikes to businesses all over the world and recently moved into a 30,000 square-foot warehouse in Old Town.
In a statement about the new program, the City of Portland said the trikes will be accompanied by a truck and will, “visit Portland’s busiest locations on a regular basis to clean up trash and biohazards from the sidewalks that people rely on to go to school and work, go shopping, keep appointments, and enjoy their neighborhoods.”
Clear and clean sidewalks are important not just for walkers, but in many parts of the city they are a refuge for bicycle riders as well — especially in locations where the adjacent street has no safe space for cycling. (Note: bicycle riding on sidewalks is allowed in Portland, except for a small part of downtown, as described in City Code Chapter 16.70.320.)
Below is a list of streets the city will keep clean as part of this initiative:
District 1
- NE Sandy Boulevard
- SE 122nd
- E Burnside
- SE Division
- NE 82nd
- SE Powell
- NE Halsey
District 2
- N Lombard
- NE Killingsworth
- N Williams
- NE Alberta
- N Mississippi
- N Vancouver
- NE Broadway
- N Interstate
- North Ainsworth
- NE MLK
- NE Cully
District 3
- NE Sandy
- E Burnside
- NE 28th
- SE Hawthorne
- SE Division/Clinton
- SE Belmont
- SE Foster
- SE Woodstock
- NE & SE 82nd
- SE 79th
- SE 80th
- SE Milwaukie
- SE Powell
- SE 12th
- SE 7th
- SE MLK
- SE Grand
District 4
- NW 21st
- SE 13th (Sellwood)
- SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway (Hillsdale)
- SW Capitol Highway (Multnomah Village)
- NW 23rd
- West Burnside
- NW Everett
- NW Glisan
- NW Lovejoy
- NW 10th
- NW 11th
- NW 18th
- NW 20th
Learn more via the official statement.
I’m all for keeping the sidewalks tidy, but I’d trade that for a bike lane I can actually ride in during leaf season. And if Portland really wants to cut down on trash, maybe focus on the root cause, the inhumane street camping crisis. Bit hard to keep things clean when people are left to live in the muck
PBOT has been pretty good about sweeping bike lanes lately. Mayor Wilson has mentioned several times that keeping streets & bike lanes clean is very important to him. Most of the street trash I see is people throwing stuff out of their car windows. I’m not denying the concentration of trash around homeless camps, but there’s plenty of people who are housed making a mess out of our streets.
Really? You must not ride much in leaf season or at least not in the Portland I do.
It would be cool if PBOT and P&R could use these on the Esplanade instead of their Tacomas
If the city had this program 5 years ago, you can bet that Killingsworth and 122nd would not have been on this list, that it would have only been on inner Portland streets that have more tourism. Fortunately for poorer folks living out in the “burbs”, Portland now has districts.
5 years ago, we were already well into our “put everything in E Portland” phase. You’re about 10 years behind in your timetable.
This seems like a great idea that can be expanded to more parts of town. I hope the sidewalk cleaning doesn’t lead to sweeping, or pressure washing more debris into the street (bike lanes). It’s already illegal to blow leaves into the street, but it doesn’t stop people from doing it and making cycling more challenging.