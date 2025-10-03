Weekend Event Guide: Big trees, Forest Park, pumpkin ride and more

N Williams Ave last fall. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Happy Friday everyone! Here are my picks for the weekend…

Saturday, October 4th

Forest Park Intro Ride – 9:30 am at Vera Katz on the Esplanade (SE)

Join the fun-loving riders of Cycle Cats for a challenging but totally doable loop up into Forest Park and then home through St. Johns. More info here.

Marine Drive Cleanup – 10:00 am at Home Depot (NE)

Join Mark from SOLVE for a trash pickup party that will buff out our beloved path. Cargo bikes for hauling bags are encouraged but not required. More info here.

Bike to Hike at Forest Park – 10:00 am at Ladd’s Circle Park (SE)

Join advocates from BikeLoud PDX on one of their rides to mark Week Without Driving and learn just how easy it is to bike to Forest Park. More info here.

Pumpkin Patch Ride – 11:00 am at Golden Pliers Bike Shop (NE)

Bike a family-friend, nine-mile loop from north Portland to a sweet little family farm that has a corn maze and snack stand. Come home with pumpkins! More info here.

Sunday, October 5th

The Costs of Car Ownership Ride – 10:00 am at Oregon Park (NE)

The one and only Shawne Martinez (aka Tigard Stripes) will lead this as part of BikeLoud PDX’s series of Week Without Driving ride and promises you’l’ll, “Get a first-hand look at what it takes to own a new private automobile.” More info here.

East Portland Cemeteries Tour – 10:30 am at Parkrose Sumner Transit Center (NE)

Just in time for Halloween month, local cycling historian Shawn Granton will lead a tour that will pique and/or satisfy your curiosity about “obscure burial grounds” along the I-205 corridor. More info here.

NE Broadway Sidewalk Celebration – 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm along NE Broadway between 7th and 26th (NE)

Businesses along NE Broadway want to celebrate their new bike lanes, sidewalks, smooth pavement, and safer crossings with a day of shopping and walking. More info here.

Big Tree Bike Ride – 4:00 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

Specifically “not an educational ride,” leaders of this excursion just like big trees. “Not only will we bike past some big trees, we will also see wide trees, weird trees, stinky trees, and perhaps some shrubs!” they say. 13 miles. More info here.

