Monday Roundup: Induced evaporation, Wout’s vision, and more

Welcome to Monday.
Things will be slow around here this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. I’ve got family in town and I probably won’t be working full days again until next Monday.
I hope you can join us Wednesday for a special Friendsgiving Bike Happy Hour at Migration Brewing on North Williams Avenue. We’ll eat together around 5:30 and the folks at Migration are offering a $20 meal (burger, drink and a side) deal for us. Sweet plantains for desert!
Below are the most notable stories I came across in the past seven days. Thanks to everyone who suggested links this week.
Best of the worst: Portland earned the top ranking of all U.S. cities with its 35th place in a global report on bike-friendly cities. We placed 11th worldwide when this list first came out in 2011. (Copenhagenize)
Clarity about a crisis: It’s infuriating that we have such a clear grasp of how many people are being killed by drivers on dangerous roads, and the response from the system feels like a huge shrug. We all need to be more aggressive in how we talk and organize around this public safety crisis. (Washington Post)
Free transit works (in Iowa City): “Since the fare-free program began, people in Iowa City have driven 1.8 million fewer miles and emissions have fallen by 24,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide a year, the same as taking 5,200 vehicles off the roads.” (NY Times)
Wout’s vision: I like that Dutch cycling superstar Wout Van Aert spent time in the U.S. and is now encouraging us to build a stronger business around professional cycling. Unfortunately, American’s won’t care about road cycling until we can cycle safely on our roads. If bike brands invested as much into advocacy as they did into R&D, there would be more people buying their expensive parts. (Velo/Outside)
Case in point: If you think the above item is out of line, see this story about an avid roadie who’s decided to stop riding because he’s so spooked. (I know it’s from the U.K., but they have a similarly dysfunctional driving culture). (Bike Radar)
Native trails: Indigenous people are turning their land into economic assets by developing trails — including many ambitious bike path projects across the country — into tourism hotspots. (BBC)
Induced evaporation: I love this deep dive into a bridge in London closed to cars due to structural problems. After it became used only by bicycle riders, predicted traffic chaos never happened and about 9,000 auto trips simply vanished forever. (Nick Maini on Substack)
High cost of bike share: The steep cost of using New York City’s Citibike has some advocates pushing for public subsidies of the wildly successful transportation mode. (Streetsblog NYC)
Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
Re: Trails as economic assets.
Meanwhile, in Yamhill County, 2 of the 3 county commissioners are looking to remove the proposed Yamhelas trail from their TSP. https://www.yamtrail.com/post/county-moves-to-eliminate-trail-from-transportation-projects-list
Interesting that by being 35th in the world, Portland is still #1 in the world outside Europe and Canada.
Here’s another local newsworthy piece. It’s an interesting article regarding our repeat reckless driver Oscar Burrell, Jr and his first and second court appearances. It’s written by a retired Clatstop County (Astoria, OR) district attorney. It includes some fascinating facts about the justice system in Oregon and the controversial actions by the judge in the case.
“Reckless Justice”
https://open.substack.com/pub/portlanddissent/p/reckless-justice?utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
The problem about road cycling in the US isn’t so much about the lack of road riding safety in rural areas, though it is certainly an issue, but rather how expensive current road bike technology is and how the expense is a huge barrier for entry for people with only modest means (let alone poor people.) Anyone can still build up a 9-speed or 10 speed bike these days using old used parts, but hardly anyone actually does so, there’s simply no demand for such bikes. People wanting to “road ride” instead want the latest and greatest carbon fiber frames with thru-axles and a lot of them are e-shift only, they aren’t set up to allow traditional cabling at all – and so those who engage in road riding are often people from upper incomes only, those 1% who can afford the current technology. Our local community bike shop has lots of Dura Ace, Ultergra, & 105 parts from the 9-11 speed eras, in perfectly excellent shape, donated by those same 1%, but there’s zero demand for it – when you attend swap meets, sellers can’t even give away the parts let alone sell them for even close to what they paid for them. Essentially there’s been a huge enormous leap in road bike technology since the pandemic and all those cool old parts you spent hundreds of dollars on over the past 30 years are now worthless.
I thought the “induced evaporation” article was going to be about large-scale manipulation of the hydrologic cycle.
Does anyone know why these rankings matter at all?