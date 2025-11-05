Opinion: Let Oregon kids ride Class 1 e-bikes

Written by Megan Ramey, who manages the Safe Routes to School program for Hood River County School District.
Last Wednesday I hosted an e-bike ride with policymakers and elected officials from the Hood River region with one clear goal: to find an Oregon legislator willing to champion a bill that will eliminate Oregon’s age restriction for Class 1 e-bikes (the type that don’t have a throttle and require riders to pedal) in the 2026 short session.
As a mom of a 16-year-old who’s been “illegally” riding a Class 1 e-bike for four years, I can attest to their transformative power. My daughter (in photo, right) has never been stopped by the police. She has, however, gained independence, mobility, and confidence — and shows no interest in getting a driver’s license. She’s part of a growing movement of 10-15 year olds hopping on e-bikes — the second largest age group, just behind baby boomers. Why? They’re too young to drive, but they crave freedom.
E-bikes sell themselves to kids. They’re fun, fast enough to be empowering, and are a sustainable alternative to car rides. The more t(w)eens who ride, the more empathetic, alert, and bike-aware they’ll be as future drivers.
Unfortunately, my 2022 Dawn of the Throttle Kids article has proven prophetic. Because Class 2 throttle bikes and e-motos are cheaper, that’s what parents buy. Many are modified beyond legal limits, blurring the lines between bike and motorbike. In Hood River, some youth zip along sidewalks on these throttled machines, alarming pedestrians and drivers alike. The backlash led our local police to announce in August that they would begin citing under-16 riders for violation of ORS 814.512 — a statute that actually applies to e-scooters, not e-bikes.
This call for enforcement (and its response) highlights a real problem: Oregon law treats a Class 1 e-bike — a traditional bike with a modest boost — like a car. Because under-16s are barred from riding them, schools can’t even legally provide education to the age group most eager to learn.
The ride with policymakers I led last week was designed to change that. Joining me were State Representative Jeff Helfrich and electeds and staff from City of Hood River, County of Hood River, Mid-Columbia Economic Development District, Hood River Parks & Recreation, CAT Transit, Cycle Oregon, The Environmental Center, Oregon Micromobility Network, Port of Hood River, Thomas Coon Newton & Frost law firm, Sol Rides E-bike Tours, and local mothers of e-bike riding teens.
We rode up steep State Street to Hood River Middle School — ground zero for the youth e-bike issue — then down to the hazardous 13th and May intersection, which is a top Safe Routes to School priority connecting two schools. We discussed infrastructure gaps, jurisdictional barriers, and the opportunity for an ODOT transfer to allow protected bike lanes through The Heights.
After Rep. Helfrich (one of only two Republicans who supported HB 3626, which would’ve lowered the age limit) departed, our group continued across the Historic Columbia River Highway to the Twin Tunnels Trail — what I call “the best under-10-mile bike ride in America.”
At the finish, we heard from two mothers whose stories say it all. Nicole Goode, a teacher at Hood River Valley High School, described how her son’s e-bike has given him independence since age 10, teaching him resilience and navigation skills that are already shaping his adulthood. Jess McGimsey, a mother from Mosier, spoke about her 13-year-old who saved up for an e-bike only to learn he couldn’t legally ride it. “I fully support Class 1 e-bikes for all ages,” she said. “They build confidence and relieve parents from constant chauffeuring.”
That same morning, I presented on best practices in e-bike education at the National Safe Routes to School Summit. The day left me with two truths: 1) We don’t have a youth e-bike problem — we have a youth e-moto problem. And 2) Class 1 e-bikes offer one of the greatest opportunities for a generation of t(w)eens to escape screens and anxiety through free-range mobility that fosters independence and joy.
We have a great example to follow. Marin County has been the national leader in Safe Routes to School and their new law allows all ages on Class 1 e-bikes, while restricting class 2 and 3 e-bikes to 16 years old (watch their PSA below).
It’s overdue for Oregon to honor its proud bike heritage — one that fosters resiliency, health, and mobility choice — and extend it to our youth, who arguably need it now more than ever.
— Megan Ramey is the Safe Routes to School Manager for Hood River County School District and the founder of Bikabout, which now hosts an E-bike Guide for Teens and Families.
What’s the argument for why a health teenager can’t enjoy freedom on an unmotorized bike?
What’s the argument for why they shouldn’t be allowed to ride an e-bike other than pushing your own personal preference on other people?
It’s not more dangerous than an acoustic bike. Oh it’s 20 pounds heavier? So is every adult.
You sure seem to be a libertarian very selectively.
I’m not making that argument, so I don’t know, but I’m asking those who are making an argument to make it.
If it’s about “enjoying freedom”, I think they can do that already.
Tragic proof that e-bikes and kids are a risky mix. At 15, you should be building lungs and legs, not risking life on a throttle. Regular bikes teach balance, awareness, and fitness — e-bikes can skip all that and add danger at 25 mph
“15-year-old Bend e-bike rider struck, fatally injured by minivan at NE Bend intersection”
https://ktvz.com/news/accidents-crashes/2023/06/17/15-year-old-bend-e-bike-rider-struck-fatally-injured-by-minivan-at-ne-bend-intersection/
5 NOVEMBER 2025
“Eight-year-old dead in e-bike crash” https://bicyclenetwork.com.au/newsroom/2025/11/05/eight-year-old-dead-in-e-bike-crash/
No seriously. What is uniquely dangerous about class 1 e-bikes?
Cars are dangerous. That’s what causes the first one.
Crashes happen. The second one could just as easily have happened on any bike. Sadly, kids crash bikes sometimes.
So without having to lie by bringing up “25mph” (class 3) bikes, what is uniquely dangerous about class 1 e-bikes?
Class 1 ebikes don’t have a throttle
Adults have decided that the dominant form of mobility in this country should be one that forces everything to be further apart than it needs to be in order to make room for surface parking for automobiles. Is it any wonder when things are so far apart that those who are excluded from accessing that mobility due to age restrictions are clamoring for other technologies that make their commutes shorter in distance, faster in time, and generally less sweaty.
Good question: I’d give you 2 weeks of biking around Hood River with a bike to carry kids or friends and stuff before you start making excuses to drive or not make trips by bike. This was me in 2016 when I moved 2 acoustic cargobikes from Boston to Hood River and came home crying one day. I felt like I was training for a triathalon and I race cyclocross. I felt like my biking lifestyle was over. Then I told myself to shut up, stop being a purist and get an E-bike.
Not only is life possible by bike in hilly Hood River, but we only have 1 vehicle that sits in our driveway and our daughter who just turned 16 has no immediate interest in getting a license.
Are there many kids carrying two other kids and therefore in need of a motorized vehicle? That’s not something I’ve seen much of myself.
My question has nothing to do with purity; but if anyone can manage an unmotorized bike, it’s a teenager who wants to get out of the house.
good answer!
Hills perhaps? The hand vs. foot throttle is a distinction without much difference in my view, but at least both can operate as such. So where gaining hundreds of vertical feet is needed to simply “get around” (like in Hood River), the class 1 can at least achieve that while placating some of the pearl clutching pedants because “it’s totally not a throttle!” An electric scooter could work just as well.
This op-ed isn’t about unmotorized bikes, (some)2WheelsGood. Do you disagree with the claim being made?
The fundamental claim being made, as I understand it, is that teens under 16 need access to motorized bicycles in order to enjoy their freedom.
I do not agree with that claim, no. I believe that in the general case, regular bikes can offer the same freedom.
That doesn’t mean I oppose the proposal, but I am dubious about the basic claim underpinning it.
Constant straw mans. Nobody said they need it. They don’t need any bikes. But there has to be a good reason to take away that access, and there isn’t. There are plenty of reasons an e-bike is useful.
Two things:
First– where, oh where is this restriction actually keeping kids off ebikes? The streets are completely unregulated when it comes to electric bikes and scooters in Portland and every other Oregon city I’ve been too. A neighbor here in Portland has been riding his electric “quadracycle” through our greenways and last week he was driving kids up and down the block in it, even letting them “test drive” it at what I judge to be car speeds (I live on a Greenway FYI). It’s ridiculous and we have organized a Next Door discussion to stop this.
Second– children need all the exercise they can get. Kids and teens are supposed to be shooting for 12-16k steps of walking a day. They can use their legs to pedal!
When I worked on passing the Idaho Style stop sign law in Oregon one of the things we had to fight past was many legislators simply didn’t believe that any police officer would be wasting their time enforcing stop sign laws in cases when people were rolling them when no other vehicles were present. This despite the fact that we had stings where a dozen cops were gathering at some of the safest intersections in the state to actively target people riding bicycles despite a complete lack of any actual injuries at these locations. Assuming that we don’t need legalization because there aren’t cops out there who want to make targeting kids riding bikes their number one priority is a mistake, I’m sure they are out there and it sounds like some of them might work in Hood River.
I miss those Ladd’s Addition mega-threads. Oh…the…drama.
The 1997 law restricts E-bike riding to 16+ years old but there is no penal code, hence the wild west culture you speak of. If class 1, pedal assist was legal for all ages, they would ride them and still have to pedal but get boosts up the crazy hills we have here in Hood River. They would ride every day and longer distances, which is greater exercise than riding once a week and making an excuse not ride every day.
Given the crazy souped-up cars and trucks on our roads, it *IS* pretty crazy that legislators obsess over kids on e-bikes.
(checks notes) Didn’t the obsession come from one or two tragic crashes that led legislators (and some parents) to conclude that kids need to be protected from e-bikes?
It should be illegal for kids to drive those as well.
Bicycles in general are very dangerous, presenting a greater danger to operators even than cars themselves due to lack of personal protection. Young people should be formally trained to ride in traffic on an ordinary bike before being allowed ones that amplify their power.
As a dedicated track cyclist also well versed in the fine art of herding Subarus in Trader Joe’s parking lots, I long have been puzzled about why we start children on fixed gears–tricycles–and then make them switch to two wheels with free-wheeling at the same time, so requiring them to learn balance and how to deal with stalled cranks at once.
Fixies are easier to ride, more controllable, and so safer too, once one has been properly educated in them.
Motors of any kind plus free-wheeling are a very bad combination. Old SAABs are the exception, of course.
No, they aren’t. If you ride safely and use good sense, they’re not particularly dangerous at all, especially in Portland.
This comment made me laugh as a track bike is also illegal to ride on the street in Oregon and we have a history of those being targeted by bored cops as well. https://bikeportland.org/cats/news/fixed-gear-ruling
Not if it has a front brake. Brakes are good on street fixies!
Fixies generate about 30% more power because one can apply force during a complete stroke. Free-wheel bikes must be finessed when cranks are near vertical, requiring a delicate balance of back-force on the rising pedal and down-force on the falling pedal; this creates a dead-zone where no power can be applied. To do so is an acquired technique; it causes fixie newbies to feel like they are about to be thrown over the handlebar.
For physics nuts, a free-wheel bike has a rheonomic holonomic constraint and a fixed-gear bike a scleronomic holononomic constraint. Quite simple, really.
You referenced a track bike, I know that Alpenrose is gone but you are definitely not allowed to have a front brake on a bike that you are riding at a velodrome.
Bjorn,
Instead of lobbing insults at local law enforcement you should go for a ride along with PPB. I think you would learn a lot about “bored cops”
Yeah. Nothing says control like having to keep your legs moving to maintain traction while making an emergency stop.
Great work on putting together this ride Megan!
I do think we should work to lower class 2 to at least 14 to allow for some better ‘steps’ to driving. As an alternative idea if we keep Class 2 at 16 then let’s raise the driving age to 17 or 18! It’s crazy we’re equalizing the age of driving a car and that of riding a class 2 e-bike.
The key is to get Class 1 age limit dropped but we shouldn’t give up on the potential of having ‘stepping stones’ to driving.
Totally fine keeping Class 3 at 16.
The other key, as you highlight in the article, is to clarify what ‘out of class’ e-bikes are and make it clearer that e-motos are the issue, not e-bikes.
Riding a bike (electric or not) with a beverage in one hand, only the fingertips of the other hand touching the handlebar, and wearing leather-soled boots on plastic pedals? Whether or not it should be illegal, it sure looks dangerous.
And yet, it isn’t
Yet, it is. Life is dangerous.
I ride with no hands all the time; but there’s no way in hell I’d do it if my shoes and pedals were that slippery.
Each element by itself is a little dangerous, and I’d personally draw the line at doing all of them at the same time. Obviously we each make our own decisions and live (or die) with them.
But I do think it’s a peculiar choice of photo to illustrate that you think it should be legal. It makes me question the author’s perspicacity on risk.
It’s absolutely wild to me that you know how slippery her pedals are and what the general character of that street was when the photo was taken. My partner has a similar e-bike and the stock pedals have a grippy rubber surface.
By my estimate, there is negligible risk to anything more serious than bumps and bruises from an accident that a better pedal-shoe interface and two hands on the bars would have prevented.
If the risk of injury requiring medical care in this situation is truly higher than your baseline risk tolerance, then I’m surprised you ever ride at all.
I’m a bike mechanic. I can recognize those cheapo plastic pedals a mile away. I’ve had to dispose of dozens of them in favor of quality pedals.
Have you ever worn leather-soled cowboy boots? I have.
Dangerous? Really? It looks like she’s barely moving beyond parade pace.
It’s almost like you can tell she’s got the comfort and skills of someone whose been riding a bike their whole life! PS- this appears to be a leisurely neighborhood pedal.
Anyhoo – I agree that there are much bigger issues with teens and motorbikes. From what I’ve seen and heard from our local police, it’s a big issue and unfortunately many conflate the two. I worry about more restrictions on Class 1 e-bikes to deal with the behaviors plaguing the teen motorbike crowd.
I suspect you guys are taking the photo more seriously than intended. It looks like the kid isn’t actually riding — rather she was doing something else, asked to pose for a photo, and she did (i.e. picture is “kid on bike” not “kid demonstrating how to ride bike”)
Otherwise, the photo is nuts. She has a canned beverage in a cosy that she can’t put anywhere — eliminating all right hand control for steering, braking, and shifting, there’s virtually no control with the left hand either, and the only choice worse than those boots for footwear would be stilettos.
On the off chance she actually rides like that, it’s not going to take that long to crash. Unless she’s super unlucky, that will result in little more than injured pride and she’ll make better choices in future.
I suspect whether Class 1 e-bikes are legal for kids will have negligible (if any) impact on overall safety. The types that would actually bother to know and follow the law aren’t the ones that will find trouble.
Unless teens are totally different nowadays than they used to be, I’d expect them to make choices based on speed/coolness/fun rather legality or what oldsters think
Seems dumb that you can legally drive a Ram 3500 on a learners permit and shoot guns before you can ride an ebike — I had no idea, particularly since kids seem to be on all kinds of motorized contraptions.
That only recently available motors are apparently required for freedom bodes poorly for the future. Even Class 1 which is seen as slow allows up to 1000 watts of boost providing anyone with better than world class legs.
I’d personally favor Class 2 and 3 bikes requiring a motorcycle endorsement with reduced requirements (other states often have a lightweight motorcycle endorsement as opposed to ours which has a single category that allows you to ride everything).
The higher speeds on Class 2 and 3 seem to correlate strongly with low skill and low judgement riders looking for a way to go fast without having to bother with the rules of the road, insurance, or licensing.
It’s entirely nuts to me that anyone would spend energy fighting to stop a 14 y/o from independently operating a 50lb ebike with a top speed of 20mph, while being totally OK with a 16 y/o operating a 4000+lb SUV with a top speed over 120mph.
The presence of a battery isn’t launching a teen to speeds far beyond what they could achieve with their own legs. All it does is offer longer range and “flatten” obstacles like steep hills. It grants more independence without majorly increasing vehicle weight or risk, and comes with all the same benefits offered to any other ebike rider (ex: getting somewhere without getting sweaty).
I’d strongly agree that kids belong nowhere near e-motos, and that 20mph is a healthy upper limit for anything they legally can ride. But there’s no sensible argument against a teen on a properly-regulated ebike or scooter with an appropriate speed limit riding anywhere an adult legally could.
Is “hills” the main argument for allowing kids to ride motorized bikes?
Is there any argument against a 6 year-old riding one, as this proposal would allow?
And why not a 20 MPH throttle controlled bike?
One difference between a bike rider and a car driver is the driver is licensed, requiring 50 hours of driving practice with a licensed adult driver if they’ve attended a government approved driving school (or 100 hours if they haven’t) and is required to have insurance to compensate anyone they injure. (By comparison, you only need 40 hours of practice to get a full pilot license, half of which you do flying alone.) I don’t necessarily think insurance is needed for a motorized bike, but your equivalency isn’t really equivalent.
Yet the damage each can do is nowhere near equivalent, either.
The main reason kids can’t ride e-bikes is to save the kids from hurting themselves, not because they will kill or maim other people, which is what kids do when they drive cars and trucks.
“Yet the damage each can do is nowhere near equivalent, either.”
Yes, of course. Another reason not to draw an equivalency.
People wringing their hands so much, but it all rests on the assumption that unmotorized bikes are safer than e-bikes. Anyone who has ridden an e-bike for daily transportation for a year knows that the opposite is true. Most of my miles have the motor entirely off. When I’m on a road with poor infrastructure, such as an unprotected bike lane next to cars that are too fast, throwing on the motor to close the gap in speed between me and the cars clearly improves my safety.
I can see why that would be hard to understand if you don’t have much experience with e-bikes, but it’s a daily experience for me. Further complicating matters is that some people have tied their identity and ego to the lack of a motor. There may be no satisfying those folks if they can’t get over that hurdle. Personally, I still have a road bike, and I enjoy riding it for fun. I won’t be deluding myself that the road bike is safer than the e-bike.
As an owner of multiple e-bikes, I think you are projecting too much of your personal experience here. I go as fast as possible at all times when I’m riding my e-bike, and most other e-bike owners do the same. Why wouldn’t you? You like taking longer to get to your destination?
Ultimately, this editorial is pointless, because Class 1 e-bikes are a tiny fraction of the market. Basically a rounding error. Most kids are riding Chinese throttle bikes and will continue to do so, regardless of the legality. My kids certainly won’t be getting one until they have a driver’s license.