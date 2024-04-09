Monday Roundup: Fentanyl, French revolution, safer transit, and more

Hi everyone! I’ve been away from the Shed since Thursday on a family trip, so that’s why things have been slow around here. I am back now and slowly getting the gears turning again. (And yes, I realize it’s Tuesday.) Also note, the Weekly Reader (our weekly email newsletter that you should sign up for) will come out later today.
Without further ado, below are the most notable stories our community has come across in the past seven days…
Safer transit in Portland: Dismissing public safety fears is just as extreme as calling for a police-oriented, law-and-order approach says this opinion column about how to create a more safe and welcoming environment on TriMet. (Portland Mercury)
Cash for e-bikes: Another state has seen the light and will pay its residents to purchase e-bikes. Starting this summer, Minnesota will launch a program that will offer a purchase incentive of up to 75% of the price of a new e-bike, or $1,500 max. (Clean Technica)
The ubiquity of hit-and-runs: A harrowing story from Utah where hit-and-runs have become so common that it took officials a while to figure out that some of them might be linked — and intentional. (Salt Lake Tribune)
Historic declaration: An unprecedented coalition of European legislative bodies adopted a new plan they hope will, “unleash the full potential of cycling”. (Global Cycling Network)
Fentanyl and car crashes: Another reason we need to offer excellent alternatives to driving and make road designs as safe as possible is that far too many people end up driving cars while high on fentanyl. (Streetsblog USA)
But, we aren’t Paris!: The ascendancy of the French capital as a major cycling city continues to inspire as a new study shows the mode share scale has officially tipped from driving to cycling. The reason? A lot more bikeways criss-crossing the city. (Forbes)
Take back the streets: Portlander Cathy Tuttle says it’s time for women to speak up about the violence and harassment they face while biking. Her op-ed follows up the survey she conducted for BikeLoud PDX. (Momentum Mag)
Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.
Always good to read an article from Taylor Griggs and glad to see how successful she’s become. I think she might be both siding it a bit hard on this particular article. I was one of the people who physically lowered Ricky Best into his final resting place at Willamette National as I did (too) many times each day. There was of course a lot of attention on his murder by a crazy person who was not in Taylor’s words, “mentally stable (or capable of hiding any mental health problems)” and who most definitely should not have been on that train. It is always difficult to bury a fellow veteran who passed before their time (I won’t even go into the child burials), but this one hit even harder. Many of us and most of the CWT’s used Trimet and we all shared stories of the crazies and drunks/druggies we were subjected to every day and were just happy that none of us had been attacked. I personally had gotten off the green line several stops early to try to get away from a ranting, angry young man who followed me off the train (in the early morning) yelling racial epithets about violence and how I was next. I walked up to two trimet armed security guards getting money from the ticket machines and asked for help and they shook their heads no. Fortunately he yelled some more and then wandered away in time for me to get back on the next train. Even back then there was no help from Trimet, it doesn’t seem to be in their duties to actually intervene.
So I have little sympathy for those who are not able to conduct themselves on public transportation. I do not want to be around them and I don’t feel intolerant because of this. I think expecting to be safe on public transportation shouldn’t be a radical idea, nor should it be a source of debate. Should I have been escorted off the train for being the target of someone experiencing what is now termed a mental crisis? Should Ricky Best’s murderer (i have no reason to use his name) been allowed to stay on the train despite his inability to hide his mental illness? Rhetorical question because he was allowed to stay on the train despite the fact he physically attacked someone earlier and then he murdered two people. I would hope the answer is that no, the normal people who are not violent, intoxicated should remain and those who cannot hide their anti social instincts should be escorted off.
This is the root of the problem. This is most people, its almost everyone, so we’re not willing to inconvenience the most unhinged, the most intoxicated, for fears of it being construed as harassment. So, we want everyone to ride, but we aren’t willing to do what is necessary for everyone to ride. This isn’t NYC, driving is still incredibly convenient, and this type of lecturing will convert no one to riding transit.
Author was trying to fit way too many social issues into a single vehicle. It was like an everything-bagel article of liberal social grievances stuffed into a single train car.
Of course, it’s the clown car of intersectionality.
I left that article shaking my head…
Hi Jake, I appreciate your comment (and thanks, Jonathan, for including my story in the roundup!). The violent attacks that killed Ricky Best and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche and more recently, Michael Brady, are horrible, and I did not mean for my article to convey sympathy for their attackers. The point I was trying to make (and apparently didn’t do clearly enough) was that there isn’t an easy solution here. I agree that violent people should not be allowed on public transit, but that’s not always an easy call to make. Most mentally ill people will not commit violence and are in a very vulnerable position themselves.
I understand your point and have heard a good deal of criticism of my argument as naive or overly Pollyanna-ish. I just don’t want us to head down a slippery slope where any out-of-the-ordinary behavior is automatically seen as a threat and treated as such. The problem extends far beyond the transit system and obviously will require a lot of work to fix. I completely agree that public transportation needs to be safe, I only believe there’s a need for more nuance within this conversation.
It was a fine article and I agree with some points and that it’s not easy to determine who to escort off a train but Perception is the only thing that matters and the gruesome murder of Mr Brady is not encouraging.
Did his attacker have a pass to be on the train?
We could start there with security and turn styles and all else that typically goes with normal mass transit in most places.
We have a system losing ridership and one ride on most trains any evening is all most people need to NOT ride again.
FWIW, I don’t think you are being naive or pollyanish. If anything I think that you are being too permissive in your expectations of people and their inability to comport themselves for a relatively short time. (And of course I have the luxury of critiquing your article in the safety of my own anonymity) In an enclosed environment, out of the ordinary behavior is a problem and can’t or shouldn’t be condoned for the safety of others.
“Most mentally ill people will not commit violence and are in a very vulnerable position themselves.” I agree with you 100% on this. Technically most of the employees had issues with mentally illness at the cemetery and we were all able to function in society for the most part. Acting out to the extent where others are threatened or concerned through drugs/break with reality especially in an enclosed environment needs to be dealt with quickly. People can and do handle themselves according to societal standards all over the world, i just don’t think it’s a slippery slope to expect that here. Or is the violent insanity the new societal standard?
Add all the nuance you want, but 95% of the population should not be held hostage by the 5% with imaginary grievances or anti-social behaviors they can’t control, who are protected by activists uncomfortable with reasonable solutions.
Until we’re willing to provide assurances (law and order, probably) those types of people are not going to be encountered with frequency, the majority everyone wants to see on public transit or in public areas aren’t going to do it.
E-bike rebate – not again!
It is really regrettable how bandwagon-y these programs are. What happened to regular bikes? Why not incentivize their purchase? All of the benefits and none of the e-specific costs to society, the planet.
Your question is always raised in some form, and the answer is always the same (and ignored): regular bikes are already dirt cheap, they don’t need to be incentivized. If people aren’t riding them, it’s not because of financial reasons. E-bikes, however, might be an option some (many?) people would use who (perhaps wrongly but not always) think it would be too difficult otherwise. Say, people with health problems who can’t ride a regular bike 10 miles but could do it with a lot of assistance. But e-bikes, unlike regular bikes, are expensive (I would say, they’re too expensive, a bit of a bubble).
Also the e-costs, as has been repeatedly said also, are completely overblown. The size of a battery on an e-bike is minuscule and you have to keep in mind that you’re comparing it to the cost of driving a car.
If it turns out the rebates don’t actually get anyone new to ride a bike, then I would agree it’s pointless. Preliminary actual evidence is that it does get more people riding a bike and it’s certainly too soon to say they don’t work. Not to mention, it’s pretty damned cheap.
“you have to keep in mind that you’re comparing it to the cost of driving a car.”
I am certainly not comparing those two. I have no doubt that the boosters are very fond of that particular comparison, though, because it makes most anything look good.
My point here and elsewhere has for years been that as far as I know we are pretty ignorant of the exact ways ebike rebates translate to fewer car miles or whatever meaningful environmental parameter we might like. Plenty of wishful thinking but very little actual data.
Your familiar constructions of the problem as relying on people
+ with health problems
+ who are eager to jettison their car for an e-something and
+ who just need a rebate to make it all happen
is at this stage (at least to me) hilarious. It sounds like what we used to call special pleading.
The overwhelming prevailing opinion of cyclists on this website is that people are not riding bikes due to inadequate infrastructure and safety concerns about cycling on streets with car traffic.
Giving away money to purchase e-bikes addresses none of that.
They are really heavy, hard to store safely indoors especially it would seem for people with disabilities.
They are very theft prone due to their perceived cost.
They depreciate at an alarming rate for the expensive purchase price.
There is no evidence at present that e-bikes are increasing cycling share at all.
You’re arguing with a brick wall dude. The “ebikes bad” crowd isn’t going to be swayed by anything like logic or reality.
My ebike got me to ditch my car in a way my regular bike won’t. Don’t get me wrong, I love my analog bike, but my knees just aren’t what they used to be and can’t handle the long/hilly rides my ebike allows me to do. Those trips would otherwise be made by car for me.
“The ‘ebikes bad’ crowd”
Is it really so hard to differentiate between someone who—in the typical parlance here—hates e-bikes, and someone who is problematizing the constant boosterist celebration of ebikes as an environmental solution? I am not a member of an imagined e-bikes-bad-crowd, but I am allergic to wishfulness when it comes to the constantly asserted but rarely examined or verified environmental benefits of e-bikes, and the lazy arguments made all day long about their collective benefits.
Yes, so why not spend the money going to subsidize expensive e-bikes to address some of the reasons people aren’t riding dirt cheap regular bikes–safer routes, more secure bike parking, etc.? Everybody riding any type of bike can benefit from those.
Nothing stopping you, and folks who agree with you, from forming a non-profit that gives away bikes.
You are missing the point. A government subsidy is an invitation, an endorsement, a vote, a communication that this subsidized thing is better, something worthy of our dollars and our support. The decision to always send that message, apply it to e-things, but not to their analog ancestors, is what I am objecting to.
Thank you for posting this. I’ve been the one to make this argument here many times before, but I did not have the emotional energy to have to challenge Mr. Maus YET AGAIN today.
When I’ve used transit in foreign countries, I haven’t seen vulnerable people (I.e. visually intoxicated, verbally abusive, hauling around trash bags full of cans, passed out and slumped over). This seems to be an American thing, and it’s most prevalent, in my experience, on the Max, though not unheard of in buses.
I ride transit out of ideological conviction and a sense of duty, but I totally understand why people who don’t share my motivations choose not to. My mornings are so much more peaceful when I bike or drive a car to my destination. But I take transit most of the time, anyway.
Trimet Buses and Max trains have low frequency, terrible transfers under the best conditions, bad reliability, and poor connectivity to popular destinations, unless you’re trying to get to the Central City (which no one is these days). Throw in mentally unstable people who are using transit as a day shelter, and it becomes an extremely unsavory option.
I’m sorry, but the argument that transit security policies can’t be more exclusionary out of concern for the vulnerable is an argument for making transit unusable for everyone else.
Continually catering to the most problematic people is a disservice to the greater community who uses (and presumably pays for) those services.
“In the United States, there were 24 reported homicides on public transit in 2021 (24 too many, to be clear). During the same year, 42,939 people died in car crashes in the U.S.”
Sounds lopsided until you realize it’s not apples-to-apples. Most of the U.S. doesn’t have much viable public transit, so not many people ride it. (Instead, they’re driving.) Would be interesting to see “deaths per person-mile” or similar, compared.
I want to know how many people were killed by a passenger in their car who was also a stranger to them.
I’m sorry, but why would that matter? Many people who die in car crashes are killed by drivers in other cars who are strangers to them. Those drivers may even be mentally unstable, intoxicated, or otherwise exhibiting anti-social behavior (i.e. texting and driving or fleeing the scene). But we don’t see their actions as causing the same amount of harm for some reason. Why? I’m really asking.
MotRG comes up with the darnedest false equivalencies. Who knows, maybe there is some clever thought behind this one, but, typically, his quips here in the comments have struck me as pretty off-the-wall trolling.
Most of the US lives in urban areas, and most urban areas have at least somewhat usable transit. Per-mile metrics favor cars, since car trips tend to be much longer (and also include types of trips that really are apples to oranges – like long haul trips).
If we look at commute preferences, 5 million Americans use public transit while about 125 million Americans drive or carpool. That’s a 1:25 ratio, while the death ratio is 1:1800. People who drive to work use a mode that is ~72x more dangerous by this metric. Here is the census data table: https://data.census.gov/table/ACSST1Y2022.S0802?q=Commute
Commute might not be the perfect metric to use here, but I think it’s more useful than per-mile. Ultimately, I think a per trip would be an ideal metric but I wasn’t really able to find that on the car side of things.
Really, numbers likely don’t matter to the average Portland citizen. They don’t look at the stats to see if they’ll ride transit today or not. No, they saw that article where a bus driver was attacked, or the article that someone was stabbed, or that intoxicated folks are allowed to ride. That’s what they care about. Until TriMet steps up, and yes, does the awful thing of keeping transit safe for users and keeping those that aren’t off then likely those citizens will say F transit and go hop in their car.
For myself I’ve seen much on TriMet, and I’ve been so close to bagging it and driving to work, but I keep trying to tell myself “it’s the right thing to do.” One of these days, I think I too will say F transit and start driving if things don’t drastically improve.