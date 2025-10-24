Video: TriMet Board Member JT Flowers goes to BAT for better buses

Do we finally have a TriMet board member who’s actually willing to fight for better transit service?

At their meeting on Wednesday, TriMet Board Member JT Flowers spoke like someone who’s willing to push not just for better bus service on 82nd Avenue, but someone who’s willing to push his colleagues on the board to join him. This is a welcome change.

There’s been a fair amount of chatter in advocacy circles over the years about the fact that the TriMet board doesn’t represent riders and the people. The fact that it’s appointed by the governor has not sat well with folks, and there’s the fact that there have been a lot of board members historically who don’t actually ride transit every day. However, the current crop of board members is beginning to show some promise.

When 30-year old JT flowers was appointed about a year ago, I was really intrigued. Given that his work on the Albina Vision Project — where his sense of purpose and progress on that bold idea to re-establish a neighborhood for Black Portlanders around the Moda Center and I-5 has led to significant progress on that project — I’ve been waiting for flowers to flex his muscles on the TriMet board. And I think the issue of bus lanes on the 82nd Avenue Transit Project might be just the place when he starts to do so.

Watch the video for the full story.