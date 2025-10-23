Survey roundup: TriMet, PBOT, and Multnomah County

Sunday Parkways Downtown on September 14th. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

It’s that time again: There are so many important surveys piling up in my inbox, I need to round them all up here on the Front Page.

Set aside some time this weekend to go through each one of the surveys below and make sure these agencies hear your voice!

TriMet Safety

“How safe do you feel on TriMet? In the last few years, we’ve expanded our security and cleaning teams, introduced a convenient reporting hotline, and added emergency phones at MAX stations, among other security improvements. We want to know if you’re feeling these changes when you ride with us.”

Take survey here.

TriMet Service Priorities (AKA cuts)

“TriMet must cut service by July 2028, to balance the costs of providing transit service with our revenues. Below are the options for ways to cut service and save money. What priorities do you feel are most important for our service?”

Take survey here.

Multnomah County Transportation Safety Action Plan

“Multnomah County and the cities of Gresham, Fairview, Wood Village and Troutdale are asking for the community’s feedback on the East Multnomah County Transportation Safety Action Plan (TSAP). Your voice matters! Review the plan and take the survey by Nov. 4. You’ll be automatically entered to win a $50 grocery store gift card! The TSAP identifies safety improvements, programs and actions that agencies and partners can take to improve transportation safety for everyone.”

Take survey here.

PBOT Sunday Parkways Season Recap

“We’d love your feedback as we evaluate the 2025 Sunday Parkways season! Please take our post-season survey to help us make next year’s events even more fun. As a thank-you, you can enter to win Sunday Parkways merchandise at the end of the survey. Survey closes at 5 p.m. on October 31.”

Take survey here.

PBOT Bike Bus and Greenways

“This survey is for adults who can help us identify current challenges on the greenways. PBOT will use this information to propose improvements this fall. Following that, we’ll reach out again to the public to refine and prioritize the work to come. PBOT will have $400,000 to construct the highest priority projects beginning in summer 2026.”

Take survey here.