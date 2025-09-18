Weekend Event Guide: Bike town hall, I-205 path cleanup, Parking Day and more

Group shot of 2023 Bike Town Hall participants. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Happy Friday everyone! Here are my picks for the weekend…

Saturday, September 20th

Parking Day with Strong Towns – 9:00 am at Worker’s Tap (SE)

Organizers of this event, “will be occupying the parking spots between 11th and 12th on SE Ankeny to play games, relax and unwind, build 3D wooden art structures, and engage our neighbors in a reimagination of our vacant spaces.” More info here.

Bike Town Hall – 10:00 am at Lents Park (SE)

Join Senator Khanh Pham (SD 23) and Representatives Willy Chotzen (HD 46) and Thuy Tran (HD 45) for their annual town hall by bike. Ride around Southeast Portland learning about various organizations and issues. More info here.

I-205 Path Clean-up – 10:00 am at Flipside Bar and Carts (SE)

Volunteer with SOLVE to pick up trash on our beloved path near the Woodstock neighborhood. Cargo bikes encouraged to help haul! More info here.

Sunday, September 21th

Farm Ride – 9:00 am at Bella’s Organic Farm on Sauvie Island (NW)

Hosted by a new cycling (and more) club called Triathacore, this ride will be around the 12-mile Sauvie Island Loop and will stop back at the farm at the end. More info here.

Parking Lot Crit – 3:00 pm at SE 22nd and Lafayette (SE)

Fixed-gear fans will assemble and race in this unsanctioned, grassroots event that will include a prize raffle. More info here.

Valley Girl Ride to Movie – 2:30 at Hampton Opera Center (SE)

If you’re a fan of the ’80s, you’ll have fun on this ride which will roll over to OMSI to watch class “Valley Girl” movie on the big screen. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.