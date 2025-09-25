Weekend Event Guide: Westside Critical Mass, ‘Cross Crusade, and more

Go get that sun before it’s gone! (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Happy Friday everyone! Here are my picks for the weekend…

Saturday, September 27th

Westside Critical Mass Party Ride – 9:00 am at Cascade Bikes (Beaverton)

I’m tell you guys, Beaverton and WashCo are really coming together around cycling. You should get out there and taste what they’ve got cooking. More info here.

End of Summer Alleycat and BBQ – 4:30 pm at Skidmore Bluff aka Mocks Crest (N)

9 Lives Cycling Club says $5 entry and winner takes all. More info here.

Pasta Ride – 5:00 pm at Laurelhurst Park (SE)

“Come celebrate the change of seasons with the flavors of Italia… Bring your own plate/bowl/cup/utensils and a dish to share. Good food, good company, good vibes guaranteed.” More info here.

Boots, Bikes, and Bangers – 5:30 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

“We’ll pedal through the city with the soundtrack of today’s biggest country hits, the kind that make you want to belt out lyrics, tip your hat, and ride off into the sunset.” More info here.

Sunday, September 28th

Cyclocross Crusade #1 / PIR Coyote Run – All day at Portland International Raceway (N)

It’s year 32 for the Crusade and they’re kicking things off with a new course out at PIR. Roll up and check out what this legendary race series is up to these days. More info here.

Smith and Bybee Lakes, and Beyond! – 9:30 am at corner of N Carey and Princeton (N)

Join Portland Bicycling Club and explore this classic NoPo route full of off-street paths and urban wildlife that will loop out to Kelley Point Park. More info here.

