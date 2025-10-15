PBOT Director attends bike advisory committee meeting, urges advocates to see big picture

In remarks at last night’s Bicycle Advisory Committee meeting about what to do when cycling advocates and the City of Portland have “uncomfortable conversations,” transportation bureau Director Millicent Williams urged folks to be willing to compromise and see the big picture.
At the outset of her visit — where she touched on a wide range of issues speaking from both her own perspective and from pre-written statements prepared by PBOT staff — Williams said, “I’ll use the freight example: There are some routes that are just freight routes. And if in fact we are going to ensure that all users use the system safely, we have to be honest with ourselves when we say, ‘Hey, this is our freight route.’ Can cyclists choose this? Yes. Should we make that safe for them? Absolutely. But there may need to be a real conversation about where and what we do.”
“So I wanna share that because I can’t fail to see the whole community,” Williams continued. “And sometimes it’s an equal vision, sometimes it’s a preferential vision. But I have to make sure that you aren’t closing our eyes to the whole city and the whole set of solutions that are in front of us.” It’s unclear what specific project or policy prompted Williams to say that, or if it was just something she wanted to get off her chest.
Williams spent about thirty minutes at the monthly meeting where she was on the agenda to “share her vision about bicycling in Portland.” Williams gave an overview of major bike projects, then responded to questions collected from Bicycle Advisory Committee (BAC) members. The questions had been given to PBOT staff beforehand and Williams switched between personal comments and answers to the questions that had been pre-written by staff.
In addition to the comment about seeing the ‘whole city,’ Williams addressed many issues — from how PBOT is navigating the new form of city government, to how her agency has aided Mayor Keith Wilson’s drive to end unsheltered homelessness. And even though she wasn’t asked about it by the BAC, Williams addressed the controversial plan to remove traffic diverters on neighborhood greenways in Northwest Portland back in August.
Director Williams acknowledged that when PBOT was first told about the issue by the city’s administrative wing (specifically, a group known as Problem Solvers that was formed to address things like graffiti, homeless camps, and other related issues), the agency opposed the plan to remove the diverters. When Problem Solvers urged PBOT to reconsider and look at how the diverters impact a wider range of “nuisance behaviors” in the area, Williams said the agency once again demurred. Ultimately, Williams said PBOT agreed to “look more broadly” at the concerns and the agency came up with an alternative plan that, “would create an opportunity for cyclist safety, for pedestrians, and hopefully, be able to create the opportunity for some of the nuisance behaviors to be curbed.”
As for an update on the diverter removals (which are still in a state of pause), Williams said PBOT is continuing to gather data, “On whether or not some of the nuisance behaviors are continuing to happen in that space to determine whether or not we need to move down that path [of implementing an alternative plan].”
Williams clarified to the committee that when PBOT is asked about a proposal that has a transportation-related solution (as was the case with the diverter removal proposal), the agency will be happy to weigh in; but not without doing necessary outreach and gathering data first. “They may need to pay for us to do the outreach, but we will make sure that we do our part to bring forward the concerns and a series of responses that reflect the best thinking we can.”
She added that sometimes the bureau will need to act quickly (“sometimes extreme circumstances require extreme measures” is how she put it), but when that happens PBOT will communicate directly with BAC leadership. Her final comment on the topic made it clear the city heard community pushback around the diverter plan loud and clear: “Cycling in the city is something that is broadly supported,” she said. “And people do not want to see that compromised upon.”
Here are a few other updates and tidbits she mentioned at the meeting:
- Portland has a total of 463 miles of bikeways and PBOT has 36 more miles that are funded but not yet built.
- She spoke positively about the NE Broadway Pave and Paint and SW 4th Avenue bikeway projects, calling both examples, “what transformation looks like.”
- PBOT expects the SW 4th Ave protected bike lane to be completed next month. “I believe it’s going to be quite lovely,” she said.
- PBOT has implemented custom traffic signal timing on some bike bus routes to help the larger groups get through intersections together. I’ve asked for details and will share more soon.
- Daylighting intersections (a.k.a. “vision clearance”) is currently happening at nine public schools and they plan to complete nine more by July 2026.
- PBOT and City Councilor Olivia Clark (in her role as chair of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee) are currently in talks about a new transportation revenue source that would provide “sustainable funding”. Williams said they’re discussing strategy and a plan for moving forward on that right now.
- Williams said PBOT and the Mayor’s Office are now working together to keep streets cleaner. In the past, PBOT couldn’t maintain streets due to encampments, but Williams said there’s now a better understanding with the mayor that if camps are removed, PBOT can take care of right of way maintenance more easily.
- When it comes to the new government structure, Williams said, “We do have to make sure that everything that we’re being asked to do conforms with mayoral expectations and are aligned around the budget and his objectives,” and that, “It’s a carefully curated relationship that we continue to navigate on a daily basis.”
- Portland’s new city administrator is expected to be in place by the end of December.
Asked how the BAC can best support PBOT in reaching the goals outlined in the Bicycle Master Plan for 2030, Williams said she hopes advocates don’t lose perspective on how good Portland already has it. PBOT’s longtime Bicycle Coordinator Roger Geller often reminds us our existing bike network is better than it ever has been, Williams pointed out. “And I believe him. I think it’s rather impressive,” she said. “We are looking to encourage people to use the bike infrastructure that we have while continuing to invest in the system.” Then she encouraged BAC members to partner with PBOT in sharing the narrative that “cycling is a safe, convenient choice.”
What about responding to haters? The final question from the BAC was about how PBOT responds to pushback on bike-centric projects. “We always hear from people who are supportive, but we also hear from those who are not,” Williams responded. At this point she was speaking from her own voice and not reading a pre-written answer. “And it’s our opportunity, to not convince people, but demonstrate to people that you can have a project that serves many, many interests and often recognize…” And then she abruptly said: “I’m gonna stop.”
Williams then added: “We can serve many, many interests. Period.”
Has anyone at PBOT, other than Roger (who I have heard say it a number of times), talked about how easy it is to drive and park in our city? Driving here is absurdly easy, aside from a few congestion points.
Look, I’m all for better bike lanes — no one wants to be squeezed between a Ford F350 and a gutter. But some folks in the bike crowd act like driving needs to be punished for bikes to thrive. Bit dramatic, eh?
Truth is, Portland’s already one of the easiest places to drive and ride a bike. Why throw a spanner in the works for drivers just to make a point? Not everyone can chuck the car keys — think tradies, families, the odd grandparent doing the school run.
We don’t need to start a turf war between handlebars and steering wheels. Let’s just make it safer and saner for everyone to get around — whether you’re pedalling, pushing a pram, or hauling kids in a Subaru.
No need to turn it into Mad Max out there
Can you name a project that has “punished” drivers? And how would you design it differently to be “safer and saner”? Please be specific.
I’m pretty confident in saying that the vast majority of Portlanders think easy driving is a good thing, though I’d guess that many wouldn’t agree that it is actually that easy. A lot depends on where and when.
Driving space is like toilets at a stadium; there’s always plenty until there isn’t, then you really need more. The good thing about transportation is there’s more efficient alternatives that don’t involve people peeing their pants.
When I moved to Portland in 1997, the city had a national reputation for the 5th worst air pollution and being one of the worst cities to drive in, major congestion on the freeways and on arterial streets. It’s cleaned up the air quite a bit since and apparently has become less congested (or maybe drivers complain less?) And naturally the bike and walk mode share dropped.
I’ve visited Atlanta twice. Everyone I’ve ever met who has been there complains about how scary it is to drive there, massive congestion, nasty drivers, etc. But they never comment on how easy it is to walk there, bike there, or use the Metra subway, bus, and streetcar systems there (and it is easy and convenient!) Why is that? Well, it’s because they never get out of their cars to use some other mode. It’s much the same thing with Washington DC – car drivers hate the city, too many one-way streets, long pedestrian leading-signals (up to 90 seconds!), expensive car parking, and so on – but nothing about the $1 shuttle buses in the tourist sections, nor the excellent and convenient subway, sidewalks everywhere, a huge and expanding protected bike network, etc…
If you want to make your city bike, walk, and transit friendly, you pretty much have to make it outright hostile to drive in, price all parking including in the suburbs, and eliminate traffic lanes as much as possible. Congestion, it’s a good thing.
It sounds like Williams believes the Mayor is pulling the strings at PBOT with the council’s role being relegated to voting on legislation and the occasional gadfly role.
She may be right, since that’s what we voted for.
The beatings will continue until morale improves with a side of Stockholm Syndrome, lovely.
I agree that PBOT has to serve many constituents. I think these groups could be less in conflict with each other. For example, I would be delighted to support freight-only roads and corridors for an equivalent number of square miles of car-free roads and corridors. We are begging for scraps when our lauded infrastructure is primarily composed of bike lanes created with paint and greenways where cars still rush past, or car-free paved stretches where pedestrians, scooters, bikes, ebikes, and joggers all vie for space for transportation and recreation.
It would be nice if Williams could acknowledge the huge structural power differential between drivers and everyone else in the city. It’s not “anti-car” or “uncompromising” to recognize that we aren’t negotiating on a level playing field among all of the ‘interests’ she describes.
I’ve recently moved to Seattle, and the things Portland has it good on (culture and easy neighborhood riding) exist almost entirely outside the he purview of PBOT. The greenways are nice, but a mixed bag, and are largely nice by virtue of Portland’s low key nature.
Portland has barely any great bike infrastructure that you may find in great urban places for biking. Not much in the way of trails, essentially no protected cycle tracks. Just extra wide bike lanes, sometimes with plastic posts.
It’s not all infrastructure that matters: I prefer Portland to ride my bike in over Seattle by a pretty wide margin, almost entirely on account of the way drivers treat cyclists. If you think it’s bad in Portland, it’s way worse in Seattle. But Seattle does have a lot of actually safe feeling infrastructure – especially downtown – and it makes a big difference. I’ve got a 3.5 mile ride to work that is at least 2/3rds concrete protected or trail. I never had anything close to that in Portland.
Maybe it’s true that Portland has more and better bike infrastructure than ever, but for most other places I go, they seem to have had less at one point, and seem to have more now.
A few responses: